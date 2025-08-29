Fallen trees and flooding reported after heavy rain hits Sussex; roads and railway impacted

Fallen trees and flooding has been reported after heavy rain hit Sussex overnight.

Sussex residents were among those warned on Thursday that flooding was ‘likely’, after the Met Office issued a yellow warning for rain until 12pm on Friday (August 29).

The Met Office said heavy showers and longer spells of heavy rain ‘may bring some disruption’ to transport and infrastructure.

This proved to be the case with the first report of flooding coming in just before 5am.

A fallen tree was reported on Wallace Avenue in Worthing. A photo taken at the scene showed the tree landed on a van. Photo: Eddie Mitchell

Part of the A27 in West Sussex was flooded – with motorists advised to approach with caution.

An AA Traffic News bulletin read: “Just passable due to flooding on A27 Arundel Road at the A29 (Fontwell Services Roundabout). On the roundabout.”

At 7.25am, it was reported that there was ‘possible carriageway flooding’ on the A29 at Fairmile Bottom, Slindon.

Meanwhile, a fallen tree was reported on Wallace Avenue in Worthing. A photo taken at the scene showed the tree landed on a van.

A West Sussex County Council spokesperson said: “Our team attended the scene on Wallace Avenue earlier this morning. Based on the initial assessment, we understand that no one was inside the van at the time the tree fell.

"Since 5pm on Thursday, August 28, we’ve received a total of seven reports of fallen trees across West Sussex; two were logged out of hours and five during the day today.”

A flood alert – one of only three across the UK – is in place for the Aldingbourne and Barnham Rifes.

The Environment Agency warned that flooding could affect Barnham Road, Lake Lane, and a small number of riverside properties in Marshall Close, Barnham. With the Aldingbourne Rife starting at a low level, only minor flood impacts affecting fields and land, is currently expected in Bersted and Felpham.

Over in East Sussex, flooding was reported this morning on B2123 Falmer Road. There was slow traffic both ways between Falmer Gardens and Crescent Drive South.

Sussex Traffic Watch reported that Falmer Road was blocked both ways by carriageway flooding between the Downs Hotel lights in Woodingdean and Rottingdean

Firefighters were reportedly assisting at the scene by 9.20am and the road had reopened by 10.30am.

At 11.15am, East Sussex Highways reported an emergency road closure.

A social media post read: “Station Hill, Wadhurst is currently closed due to a tree in the carriageway. The road will be reopened once the obstruction has been removed. Thank you for your patience while we make the area safe.”

Railway disruption

At 8.25am, Southern Rail reported that services were being delayed between Gatwick Airport and Horsham ‘due to heavy rain flooding’.

“Services are running at reduced speed,” Southern reported.

"Train services running through these stations may be cancelled, delayed or revised.

“At the moment, we're working with local staff and our colleagues at Network Rail to assess the situation. We're very sorry for the disruption to your journey today.”

By 9am, the line had been inspected and trains resumed running between Three Bridges and Horsham.

People could continue to use their planned route but some services were delayed by up to 30 minutes.

Trains ran at a reduced speed which caused delays of up to 15 minutes, so people were encouraged to allow extra time.

An update at 9.40am read: “Disruption caused by this incident has now ended. No further trains are being affected by this incident.

"Don't forget, if you are delayed by 15 minutes or longer, you may be entitled to delay repay.”

To make a claim for compensation, visit: https://www.southernrailway.com/help-and-support/delay-repay-compensation