Motorists could face delays this afternoon (Saturday, July 19) due to fallen trees blocking two main roads in West Sussex.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

According to the AA’s traffic alert, both incidents were first reported this morning between 10.45am and 10.55am.

The first incident is affecting part of the A23 outside Crawley.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

On its traffic bulletin, the AA said: “Reports of fallen tree on A23 around M23 J11 (Pease Pottage). Traffic is coping well.”]

The second incident is affecting the A283 near Petworth.

The AA said: “Reports of fallen tree on A283 both ways from Middle Street to Kingspit Lane.”