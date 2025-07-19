Fallen trees block 2 West Sussex main roads
Motorists could face delays this afternoon (Saturday, July 19) due to fallen trees blocking two main roads in West Sussex.
According to the AA’s traffic alert, both incidents were first reported this morning between 10.45am and 10.55am.
On its traffic bulletin, the AA said: “Reports of fallen tree on A23 around M23 J11 (Pease Pottage). Traffic is coping well.”]
The second incident is affecting the A283 near Petworth.
The AA said: “Reports of fallen tree on A283 both ways from Middle Street to Kingspit Lane.”
