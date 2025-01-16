Fatal collision near East Sussex village: 67-year-old cyclist dies after incident involving car and bike

Lawrence Smith
By Lawrence Smith

Mid Sussex Times and Sussex Express reporter

Published 16th Jan 2025, 14:45 GMT
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
Sussex Police said they are appealing for witnesses and information after a fatal collision near Ringmer.

Police said the incident happened on the A26 at Upper Clayhill, near Banff Farm, at about 10.30am on Wednesday, January 15.

They said it involved the driver of a blue VW Eos, and a cyclist.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

A Sussex Police spokesperson said: “The cyclist, a 67-year-old local man, was treated at the scene but was tragically declared deceased soon afterwards. His next of kin have been informed, and are being supported by specialist officers.

Police said there was a fatal collision on the A26 at Upper Clayhill, near Banff Farm, at about 10.30am on Wednesday, January 15. Photo: Google Street ViewPolice said there was a fatal collision on the A26 at Upper Clayhill, near Banff Farm, at about 10.30am on Wednesday, January 15. Photo: Google Street View
Police said there was a fatal collision on the A26 at Upper Clayhill, near Banff Farm, at about 10.30am on Wednesday, January 15. Photo: Google Street View

“The driver of the VW Eos, a 58-year-old man from Seaford, was not injured. He was arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving, and has been bailed, pending further enquiries.

“Officers are appealing for information, and want to speak to anyone who saw or who has footage of what happened. Additionally, anyone with CCTV, doorbell or dashcam footage of the vehicles in the area at the time is asked to come forward. Information can be reported to Sussex Police online or by emailing: [email protected] and quoting Operation Horsforth.”

Related topics:Sussex PolicePoliceRingmerSeafordCCTV
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice