Fatal collision near Wilmington: Sussex Police appeal for further information

Sussex Police are appealing for more information after a fatal collision near Wilmington this autumn.

Police said two cars were involved in a serious collision on the A27 on Tuesday, September 30, just before 11pm, .

A Sussex Police spokesperson said: “Despite the best efforts of emergency services, sadly the 18-year-old driver of a red Renault Clio was confirmed to have died. His next of kin have been informed.

“A further 26-year-old man from Eastbourne, the driver of the second car, sustained a serious injury and was taken to hospital from the scene.

“As the investigation continues we are asking the public for any information to assist our enquiries. If you have a dash cam and were driving between the Drusillas Roundabout and Polegate at around the time of the collision, or if you witnessed anything that you haven't yet reported, we ask you contact police. You can do this by emailing [email protected], or by calling 101 quoting operation Medford.”