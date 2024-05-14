Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A fault with a level crossing barrier in East Sussex is causing delays to rail travel today (Tuesday, May 15).

Southern Rail have reported that the fault, with the level crossing barriers at Polegate, is currently affecting services across the whole of Sussex.

In a statement, a spokesperson for Southern Rail said: “At 4.40pm, we were advised of a problem with the barriers at Polegate Level Crossing. This will cause delays to your journey in this area.

“This affects services that run between Eastbourne and London Victoria and services that run between Brighton and Ore.

“Although there's a fault, Southern can still run your train, but it will take longer to get to your destination.

“Trains will need to stop on the approach to the crossing, and drivers will then get verbal instructions to continue. They will travel at slower speeds so that they can see anything which may be obstructing them.

“Southern are working closely with Network Rail to ensure the barriers are fixed and trains can return to their normal speeds as soon as possible.