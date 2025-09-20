Faulty train 'removed from service' after railway line temporarily blocked in West Sussex
Southern Rail reported at 8.25am on Saturday (September 20) that the line from Horsham towards Barnham was blocked.
“This is due to a fault on a train at Billingshurst,” Southern added.
"If you are on a train that has come to a stop outside of a station, please remain onboard and await further formation.
“We know where you are and we are working on getting you back on the move soon.”
The faulty train has since been moved and the line towards Barnham re-opened.
"Trains are able to run as normal,” Southern Rail reported.
"The faulty train has been removed from service.
“All other services are unaffected by this incident.”
If you were delayed by 15 minutes or more, you will be entitled to compensation. To make a claim, visit: https://www.southernrailway.com/help-and-support/delay-repay-compensation
Meanwhile, railway disruption is expected in Sussex and Surrey this weekend, amid London Victoria engineering work and a North Downs Line signalling upgrade. Read more at https://www.sussexexpress.co.uk/news/transport/southern-rail-disruption-expected-in-sussex-and-surrey-amid-london-victoria-engineering-work-and-north-downs-line-signalling-upgrade-5326711