Passengers travelling to and from Gatwick Airport have been urged to ‘use other transport options’ on two upcoming strike days.

The next rail walk outs are scheduled to take place on Wednesday, February 1 and Friday, February 3.

The industrial action was announced by the train drivers’ union ASLEF. Drivers represented by the Rail, Maritime and Transport workers union (RMT) will also join the strike.

It has been reported that the walk outs are likely to bring rail networks across the nation to a standstill.

A Gatwick Airport spokesperson said: “Due to industrial action by the ASLEF union, there will be no trains serving Gatwick Airport on Wednesday 1 and Friday 3 February.

“There will also be residual disruption to train services on: Tuesday 31 January; Thursday 2 February; Saturday 4 February; Sunday 5 February – planned engineering works

“Key messaging can be found here https://www.gatwickairport.com/to-and-from/rail/rail-disruption/

“We strongly advise passengers travelling to and from Gatwick Airport to use other transport options on these days where possible and allow extra time to reach the airport. We also advise passengers to book private transport in advance, as taxi services at the airport will be extremely busy.

