Fence of children’s play area could be relocated and 18 new car parking spaces built in Crawley Down
The location is land to the west of numbers 1 to 29 Bowers Place.
The planning application at pa.midsussex.gov.uk/online-applications (reference DM/25/2376) is also for the construction of a path on the edge of the village green, and the construction of 18 public car parking spaces within the public highway boundary to replace the existing footpath and verge.
The planning statement said: “The current system is at any time of day or week busy and at certain times overwhelmed, causing illegal and inconsiderate parking which impedes traffic flow through the centre.”
It said: “Inappropriate parking is causing significant damage to verges and pavements throughout the village adding to the costs of highways maintenance.”
It added: “The 18 spaces proposed are all public village parking and are not exclusively available to the residents of Bowers Place.”
