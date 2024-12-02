A shuttle bus will be in operation during the closure of the Adur Ferry Bridge, in Shoreham.

West Sussex Highways said teams will be ‘undertaking maintenance’ to Adur Ferry Bridge on Tuesday (December 3).

“The structure will be closed for the duration of the works and a shuttle bus will be provided between Riverside Road and Coronation Green,” a social media notice read.

"The shuttle bus will be on site between 7.30am and 4.30pm.”

The Shoreham footbridge (called The Adur Ferry Bridge) connects from the A259 Shoreham High Street / Brighton Road (opposite the end of East Street) across to Lower Beach Road on Shoreham Beach. It provides a useful link for pedestrians and cuts about 1.5 miles off the alternative route via the main roads.

The old footbridge was replaced with a new footbridge, The Adur Ferry Bridge, which was opened to the public by HRH The Duke of Gloucester on November 13, 2013. Read more at www.adur-worthing.gov.uk/adur-ferry-bridge/