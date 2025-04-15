Fire next to Hastings railway track causes train delays and cancellations
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
The blaze resulted in a ‘failure of the electricity supply at the depot’, according to Southern Rail, which prevented some trains from departing.
Southern Rail said the incident affected the route between Hastings and Eastbourne.
Disruption caused by the incident ended at 9.11am.
A Southern Rail spokesperson said: "There is currently a problem with the electricity supply within a depot which means that six of Southeastern's trains currently cannot leave.
"Response staff have now identified a fire next to the track which is causing the power issues.
"Once the fire is out they will assess the damage and work to restore full power.”
Southern Rail said if customers delayed by 15 minutes or more can seek compensation here: https://www.southernrailway.com/help-and-support/delay-repay-compensation.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.