Fire next to Hastings railway track causes train delays and cancellations - Southeastern services affected
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
The blaze has resulted in a ‘failure of the electricity supply at the depot’, according to Southern Rail, which is preventing some trains from departing.
Southern Rail said the incident is affecting the route between Hastings and Eastbourne.
Trains could be cancelled or delayed by up to 20 minutes, and disruption is expected until 9am.
A spokesperson for Southern Rail said: "There is currently a problem with the electricity supply within a depot which means that six of Southeastern's trains currently cannot leave.
"Response staff have now identified a fire next to the track which is causing the power issues.
"Once the fire is out they will assess the damage and work to restore full power.”
Southern Rail has advised commuters to allow extra time for their journeys.
You can use your ticket at no extra cost on Southern trains between:
- Ashford International and Hastings (to connect with with Southeastern mainline services via Paddock Wood and Maidstone East)
- Hastings and London Victoria
Ticket acceptance is also in place for Stagecoach services 98 and 99 between Eastbourne and Hastings.
The Southern Rail spokesperson added: “If you choose to travel by bus, please allow at least 10 minutes extra time to arrive at your destination.”
More on this as we have it.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.