Fire next to train tracks in Eastbourne
There are reports of a fire next to the train tracks in Eastbourne.
Southern Rail (SR) said on Twitter at 4pm today (September 21): “There's a fire next to the track at Eastbourne and trains are unable to move at the moment. Further info to follow shortly.”
At 4.30pm SR said trains were moving ‘at a slower speed than usual’ in the area and passengers need to allow extra time to complete their journeys. The following routes may be delayed: between Eastbourne and Hastings / between Eastbourne and Ashford Intl
SR said: “It will usually be quicker for you to wait for the next train but if you have a long wait, you can use your ticket on Brighton & Hove buses between Brighton, Lewes and Eastbourne.”
Most Popular
East Sussex Fire and Rescue have been approached for more information.