Fire next to train tracks in Eastbourne

Southern Rail (SR) said on Twitter at 4pm today (September 21): “There's a fire next to the track at Eastbourne and trains are unable to move at the moment. Further info to follow shortly.”

At 4.30pm SR said trains were moving ‘at a slower speed than usual’ in the area and passengers need to allow extra time to complete their journeys. The following routes may be delayed: between Eastbourne and Hastings / between Eastbourne and Ashford Intl

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

SR said: “It will usually be quicker for you to wait for the next train but if you have a long wait, you can use your ticket on Brighton & Hove buses between Brighton, Lewes and Eastbourne.”

East Sussex Fire and Rescue have been approached for more information.