Fire put out on railway line in West Sussex
Southern Rail reported the incident at 3.40pm on Thursday (April 10).
“Due to a fire near the track in the Barnham area, some trains may be delayed,” a social media notice read.
"This will affect services that normally run from: Brighton/London Victoria to Southampton Central and Bognor Regis and Horsham to Bognor Regis.”
An update came ten minutes later.
This read: “The fire has been put out and trains are able to run through the area according to the normal timetable again.
“Minor delays could still affect services in the area, so please check your train ahead of travelling.
“To check your journey, you can use our live departure board here: https://www.southernrailway.com/service-updates/live-departures-and-arrivals.”
