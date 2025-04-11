Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A fire caused momentary delays on the railway line in West Sussex.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Southern Rail reported the incident at 3.40pm on Thursday (April 10).

“Due to a fire near the track in the Barnham area, some trains may be delayed,” a social media notice read.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"This will affect services that normally run from: Brighton/London Victoria to Southampton Central and Bognor Regis and Horsham to Bognor Regis.”

A fire caused momentary delays on the railway line in West Sussex. Photo: Sussex World

An update came ten minutes later.

This read: “The fire has been put out and trains are able to run through the area according to the normal timetable again.

“Minor delays could still affect services in the area, so please check your train ahead of travelling.

“To check your journey, you can use our live departure board here: https://www.southernrailway.com/service-updates/live-departures-and-arrivals.”