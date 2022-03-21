Fire service called to Midhurst bridge incident

Haselmere, East Wittering fire services were on the scene which saw a car end in the River Rother.
Station 43 Midhurst on their twitter reported that ‘on arrival crews assisted one casualty from the River and rescued a further casualty from vehicle and passed them into the care of South East Coast Ambulance and Air Ambulance Kent, Surrey and Sussex.
“The road remains closed for investigation by Sussex Police.”
Have you read?... Chichester named as one of the most breastfeeding-friendly cities in UK
For the latest breaking news where you live in Sussex, follow us on Twitter @Sussex_World and like us on Facebook @SussexWorldUK