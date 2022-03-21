Fire service called to Midhurst bridge incident

Fire engines have been called to an incident at Mill Bridge in Midhurst

By Sam Pole
Monday, 21st March 2022, 5:02 pm
Fire engines have been called to an incident at Mill Bridge in Midhurst SUS-220321-165825001

Midhurst Town Council had reported that the bridge had been closed following an incident.

Haselmere, East Wittering fire services were on the scene which saw a car end in the River Rother.

Station 43 Midhurst on their twitter reported that ‘on arrival crews assisted one casualty from the River and rescued a further casualty from vehicle and passed them into the care of South East Coast Ambulance and Air Ambulance Kent, Surrey and Sussex.

“The road remains closed for investigation by Sussex Police.”

