A new transport season at Lewes Climate Hub is exploring five bold ideas for addressing rising congestion in town.

The hub said the season comes as about 1,400 new homes are planned to be built in Lewes.

‘In a Jam: Five ideas to get Lewes moving’ will be at Lewes Climate Hub, 32 High Street, and is set to look at initiatives that could help reduce traffic while letting everyone travel easily.

Visitors can also vote and comment on these ideas.

Juliet Oxborrow at Lewes Climate Hub said: “We know some of the ideas we’re exploring in this season are bold and even controversial. But it’s clear that we need to take some ambitious steps to manage the greater numbers of people moving in and around Lewes. We’d love people to come and say what they think and help shape transport in Lewes in the future.”

On Saturday, June 14, Get Bikery is set to look at how far greater use of electric cargo bikes could cut the congestion caused by home and business delivery and the school run. Cargo bikes will be available to try. On the same day there will be a session with Low Traffic Lewes looking at the potential to introduce Park & Ride to Lewes. This could allow visitors to park on the edge of town and then bus or walk in.

On Wednesday, June 18, there will be an evening for both Lewes and parish residents that explores how to create safer and more pleasant car-free routes to and from neighbouring villages for everyone.

On Saturday, June 21, there be a look at the potential for a circular town ‘bus loop’ that could let anyone, especially people who are less-abled, to get around Lewes’ hilly streets. The day will end with ‘Visions for a Low-Car High Street’, which will look at how other town centres have taken steps to cut traffic, as well as what a low-car Lewes High Street could look like. The season will also include a screening of the cargo-bike documentary ‘Motherload’ at Depot Cinema and a family bike ride with Cycle Lewes.

Visit at www.lewesclimatehub.org to find out more.