Five-vehicle collision in West Sussex closes main road

By Richard Gladstone
Published 27th Aug 2025, 06:38 BST
Updated 27th Aug 2025, 13:20 BST
A collision involving five vehicles closed a main road in West Sussex early this morning (Wednesday, August 27).

According to the AA's traffic alert, the incident was first reported just after 3.50am today.

The collision took place on the M23 just outside Gatwick Airport.

One lane was closed, according to reports.

A collision has taken place on the M23 in West Sussex
A collision has taken place on the M23 in West Sussex

On its traffic bulletin this morning, the AA said: “One lane closed and the exit slip road is partially blocked due to crash, five vehicles involved on M23 Southbound at J9 (Gatwick Airport). Traffic can still use the second exit lane (further down). Traffic is coping well.”

A spokesperson for Sussex Police said: “There was a collision at about 5am, no serious injuries reported, and police are not appealing for any further information at this time.”

