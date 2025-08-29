Flooding and heavy rain has affected a major train route through West Sussex this morning (Friday, August 29).

Southern has put out a warning on X (formerly Twitter) to inform passengers.

Trains between Gatwick Airport and Horsham are affected.

On X, Southern, which runs the route between both stations, said: “Due to heavy rain flooding on the railway between Gatwick Airport and Horsham, services are delayed.

“Services are running at reduced speed.

“Train services running through these stations may be cancelled, delayed or revised.

“Don't forget, if you are delayed by 15 minutes or longer, you may be entitled to Delay Repay.”