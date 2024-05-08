Flooding closes East Sussex road
A road in East Sussex remains closed this morning (Wednesday, May 8) following flooding in the area.
According to the AA’s traffic bulletin, the incident was first reported yesterday (Tuesday, May 7) just before 2.20pm.
The incident is affecting a road near Lewes.
The AA said: “Road closed due to flooding on Barcombe Mills Road both ways from Wellingham Lane to Crink Hill. Ongoing since yesterday afternoon.”
