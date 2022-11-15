Trains between Three Bridges and Haywards Heath are being delayed due to reports of flooding in Balcombe Tunnel.

Heavy rain flooding the railway between Three Bridges and Haywards Heath means trains have to run at reduced speeds on all lines, Southern has reported.

Trains running between these stations may be delayed by up to 30 minutes, Southern added.

Response teams are due on site shortly – and will check to ensure that the rainwater is draining properly – but disruption is expected until 4pm, according to Southern.

Trains between Three Bridges and Haywards Heath are being delayed due to reports of flooding in Balcombe Tunnel. Picture by Govia Thameslink Railway

Advertisement Hide Ad

Southern said Thameslink, Southern and Gatwick Express have received reports of water affecting the track in the area around Balcombe.

If the situation persists, this will delay journeys to and from Gatwick Airport and London, and affect areas further downroute on the Thameslink network, Southern added.

This is affecting trains in either direction, so Southern has advised passengers to check their journey at http://nationalrail.co.uk before travelling - especially if they are relying on connections.