Flooding in Mid Sussex: A23 partially blocked after reports of crash near Bolney
The A23 is partially blocked this morning (Thursday, November 3) after reports of flooding and an earlier crash.
AA Traffic News said the incident happened on the A23 northbound before the A272 Cowfold Road (Bolney Cross).
The AA said traffic is coping well and the vehicle has been recovered but restrictions remain in place for the flooding.
Sussex Police have been approached for comment and this story will be updated as more information comes in.
