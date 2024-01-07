Several roads in West Sussex have reopened following the torrential downpours that hit the county on Thursday [January 4] and Friday [5].

Major travel disruption was reported in Sussex after the arrival of Storm Henk.

Multiple trees and power cables blocked roads across the county, while people were told to not travel by train 'unless absolutely necessary'.

West Sussex’s road were hit particularly hard during Storm Henk, with a number closing due to flooding.

But West Sussex County Council have confirmed a number of roads have reopened since the storm.

A statement on the West Sussex County Council website said: “Thank you to everyone for your patience while our Highways teams continue to tackle flooding on the road network following the torrential downpours.

“In the past five days we have experienced 80 per cent of the average January rainfall across the county, with the majority of that falling over 12 hours between noon and midnight on 4 January.

"Unfortunately, even the most efficient highway drainage systems can be overwhelmed in these severe conditions, forcing some roads to be closed. Privately-owned land surrounding the highway will often also be overwhelmed in these circumstances.

“In some areas, highway drainage is reliant on a surrounding watercourse, such as a stream, however if the watercourse is over capacity, highway water cannot drain away.

“Our Highways teams are working around the clock to respond to the impacts of the wet weather and will remain on standby over the coming days.”

West Sussex County Council have provided information on roads that have reopened since the storm damage and flooding.

A283 Pulborough, west of the railway station and under the railway bridge – Reduced from a full closure to a lane closure

A272, Durleighmarsh, to the west of Rogate – Full closure

A29 Shripney Lane, Shripney – Full closure

Monteswood Lane, Lindfield – Road reopened

A264, Crawley Road to Bewbush Brook – Road reopened

West Chiltington Road, West Chiltington – Full closure

B2135, Bines Green, north of Ashurst: Closure required due to the River Adur breaching its banks – Full closure