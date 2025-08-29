Part of the A27 in West Sussex is flooded this morning (Friday, August 29) following heavy rainfall during the night.

According to the AA’s traffic alert, the incident was first reported just before 5am today.

The stretch of road is ‘just passable’, it added.

The flooding is affecting the A27 in Arundel Road.

On its traffic bulletin, the AA said: “Just passable due to flooding on A27 Arundel Road at the A29 (Fontwell Services Roundabout). On the roundabout.”

We will have more as we get it.