Four people were seriously injured in the crash, which involved a car and a lorry, Sussex Police said.

The driver of the lorry was uninjured, police added.

A diversion is currently in place while the road remains closed for recovery and forensic work.

A spokesperson for Sussex Police said: “The incident involving a sewage tanker travelling northbound, and a black Ford Focus travelling southbound, occurred close to the junction with Mayfield Flat. The road is likely to remain closed in both directions for several hours to allow for recovery and forensic examination, and we’d like to thank the public for their patience and understanding. Diversion signs are in place.

“In the meantime, officers are urging anyone who saw what happened to email [email protected] quoting Operation Hales. In particular, police are keen to hear from anyone who drove past but did not stop at the scene, who may have dash cam or mobile footage.”

Photos have been sent in of an air ambulance helicopter in a nearby field, as well as a car on its side.

