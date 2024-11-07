Four seriously injured in East Sussex collision on A259

By Richard Gladstone
Published 7th Nov 2024, 13:03 BST
Updated 8th Nov 2024, 13:08 BST
Four people suffered serious injuries in a collision on the A259 in East Sussex, police said.

Three of them sustained life-threatening injuries, Sussex Police said.

Police are now appealing for witnesses to the collision, which happened yesterday (Thursday, November 7).

The incident took place in Hooe, near Bexhill, police said.

East Sussex Fire and Rescue Service said five fire engines were sent to the scene and firefighters worked to free the occupants from the vehicles.

Part of the A259 was closed for several hours following the collision.

A Sussex Police spokesperson said: “A black Range Rover was travelling eastbound between Pevensey Roundabout and Little Common Roundabout when it collided with a grey Mercedes Sprinter travelling in the opposite direction, about 11.20am on Thursday, November 7.

“The driver of the Range Rover – a 35-year-old woman from Eastbourne – and one passenger – a 32-year-old man from Croydon – sustained life-threatening injuries.

The scene of the collision. Picture: Sussex News and Picturesplaceholder image
The scene of the collision. Picture: Sussex News and Pictures

“A third passenger – an 18-year-old woman from Eastbourne – sustained serious but not life-threatening injuries.

“The sole occupant of the Mercedes – a 59-year-old man from Cambridgeshire – also sustained life-threatening injuries and is in a critical condition. All four remain in hospital at this time.”

Investigating officer, Detective Sergeant Rosie Newman, of the Serious Collision Investigations Unit, said: “We acknowledge the inconvenience this significant road closure will have caused to many motorists, however it is vital that we secure all available evidence from the scene as early as possible to assist with our investigation.

“Our enquiries are ongoing, and I would urge anyone who witnessed the collision or captured any relevant dash cam or mobile footage to please come forward.”

People can email [email protected] quoting Op Dryland.

