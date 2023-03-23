Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
18 hours ago Train strikes: RMT suspends strikes planned for March 30 and April 1
1 hour ago Google warns users to delete hugely popular app from devices
1 hour ago Tory minister Zac Goldsmith ends decade-long marriage to wife Alice
1 hour ago New characters coming to Casualty - including Bradley Walsh’s son
3 hours ago Busted confirm 15-date reunion tour to celebrate 20th anniversary
4 hours ago Bank of England to raise interest rates in bad news for mortgages

Free parking near Haywards Heath shops: drivers can now stop for an hour without paying

Shoppers can now park in two roads in Haywards Heath town centre for an hour free-of-charge.

By Lawrence Smith
Published 23rd Mar 2023, 10:44 GMT

Councillor Sujan Wickremaratchi, vice chairman of West Sussex County Council, announced on Facebook that there is now free one-hour parking on South Road and Sussex Road where it was previously 30 minutes.

He said the change was introduced on Wednesday, March 22, but added that people who have parked for an hour must not return within two hours.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Read More
In pictures: These are the pubs and restaurants in Sussex we think should be Mic...
Most Popular
There is now free one-hour parking on South Road and Sussex Road in Haywards Heath where it was previously only 30 minutes. Picture: Google Street View
There is now free one-hour parking on South Road and Sussex Road in Haywards Heath where it was previously only 30 minutes. Picture: Google Street View
There is now free one-hour parking on South Road and Sussex Road in Haywards Heath where it was previously only 30 minutes. Picture: Google Street View

“I am personally so proud to archive this for my residents and local businesses,” he said, adding that it took ‘a few years to plan and deliver’ this for residents.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Councillor Wickremaratchi thanked West Sussex County Council Highways for implementing this project on his behalf, as well as Mid Sussex District councillor Sandy Ellis (Haywards Heath – Heath) for her support.

For breaking news from across Sussex, as well as traffic news and human interest stories from your area visit the homepage at www.sussexexpress.co.uk.

Haywards HeathWest Sussex County CouncilFacebook