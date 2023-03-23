Shoppers can now park in two roads in Haywards Heath town centre for an hour free-of-charge.

Councillor Sujan Wickremaratchi, vice chairman of West Sussex County Council, announced on Facebook that there is now free one-hour parking on South Road and Sussex Road where it was previously 30 minutes.

He said the change was introduced on Wednesday, March 22, but added that people who have parked for an hour must not return within two hours.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

There is now free one-hour parking on South Road and Sussex Road in Haywards Heath where it was previously only 30 minutes. Picture: Google Street View

“I am personally so proud to archive this for my residents and local businesses,” he said, adding that it took ‘a few years to plan and deliver’ this for residents.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Councillor Wickremaratchi thanked West Sussex County Council Highways for implementing this project on his behalf, as well as Mid Sussex District councillor Sandy Ellis (Haywards Heath – Heath) for her support.