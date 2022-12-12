The eight-year-old, who lost both legs from being abused by his parents, was gifted to trip to Finland for his fundraising efforts and tireless campaigning to impose harsher sentences for child abusers.
On his return from Lapland Tony was left stranded at Gatwick Airport without his wheelchair for more than five hours as flights were delayed due to the adverse weather.
Tony’s adoptive other Paul (@paula_hudgell) tweeted: “Appalled with @jet2tweets @Gatwick_Airport have been stranded for 3 hrs now with no wheelchair as its still on the plane. 3am no help. Double amputee no legs as his wheelchair is his legs. Trying to get help or assistance and nothing. #gatwickairport #disabled #wheelchair.”
Jet2 replied with an apology saying: “Hi Tony, I am incredibly sorry to hear of your experience, we are currently trying to contact our team at LGW and we will look into fixing this for you.”
SEE ALSO Gatwick Airport: All the latest cancelled flights due to the snow | Crawley snowfall 2022: Here are 11 pictures of the snow from across the town
Paul then replied: “Sorted now but 5 hours too late as far as a wheelchair user needs ignored. Assistance was booked in advance. Should have been sorted and when it did come out it was put on the conveyor belt and got twisted and bent. Full complaint on its way. Wheelchair cost us £6500 so cross”
A Gatwick Airport spokesperson said: "We are aware of this awful situation and apologise for the distress caused to the Hudgell family. This is unacceptable and we have picked it up as a matter of urgency with the airline, Jet2, and their ground handler, Menzies. We experienced significant disruption last night and had to close the airport for a two-hour period for safety reasons.”
Former BBC Breakfast presenter and Strictly star Dan Walker, who grew up in Crawley, tweeted: “How is this possible?”
The inspirational youngster was rushed to hospital with life-changing injuries in 2014 when he was 41-days-old, following horrific abuse from his parents, Jody Simpson and Tony Smith.
The family's campaigning led to the establishment of Tony's Law, which has seen the maximum penalty for causing or allowing serious physical harm to a child to increase from ten to 14 years, while causing the death of a child has risen from 14 years to life.