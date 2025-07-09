A gas distribution company has thanked the Lewes community for its patience after works caused disruption on some of the town’s roads.

The company’s statement comes after Lewes MP James MacCleary wrote to Southern Gas Networks’ CEO Simon Kilonback on Friday, July 4.

The MP’s letter said the works had been causing ‘an unbelievable amount of disruption, chaos and, most importantly, danger’.

SGN spokesperson Waseem Hanif confirmed to this newspaper: “To ensure the safety of the public and our engineers, we temporarily closed Priory Street while carrying out essential emergency gas repairs.”

A photo posted to Facebook on Thursday, July 3, showing the traffic chaos on Southover Road, Lewes

Lib Dem Mr MacCleary said in his letter that vehicles, including HGVs, had been forced to use the narrow Southover Road following the closure of nearby roads.

He said: “Southover Road is, in effect, a one-way road, as there are constantly cars parked on one side, next to The Grange.”

He continued: “Cars are forcing their way through while on the pavement. This is simply unacceptable. In addition to the chaos caused by these road closures, this has now become a safety risk. I urge you to take immediate action and to also apply for a parking suspension on Southover Road, so vehicle and pedestrians can safely pass by.”

The MP took to social media to announce that he had sent the letter, which he also published to his Facebook page. He said he wanted an explanation for ‘why this situation has been allowed to develop without proper traffic management and parking suspension’.

The SGN spokesperson’s statement said: “In consultation with East Sussex County Council, we implemented a diversion route to help keep traffic moving around the town. We always urge all drivers to follow the signed diversions to keep everyone safe. We’re pleased to confirm that all repair and reinstatement work is now complete, and Priory Street reopened to traffic on the afternoon of Friday 4 July, allowing vehicles to return to the usual route.

“We’d like to thank the local community for its patience and understanding during these important works.”

A spokesperson for East Sussex Highways said: “Emergency works were carried out by SGN on Priory Road last week due to a gas leak. The works were inspected on July 1 and finished on July 4. We are aware of the frustration roadworks can cause, however we have a legal obligation to allow utility companies to work on the road network.”