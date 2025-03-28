Gas company SGN said it is ‘carrying out urgent repairs’ in Church Street, Old Town.

Part of Borough Lane is closed and motorists have been asked to follow a diversion route.

A spokesperson for SGN said: “Our engineers are investigating the source of a leak near Church Street's junction with Borough Lane.

“To safely access and repair the affected pipe, we need to install temporary traffic lights around our work area. There will be a temporary pedestrian crossing here too.

“We've also now needed to close Borough Lane in both directions.

"Affected motorists will need to follow the signed diversion route while our work continues.”

SGN added that it’s ‘too early to say’ how long the work will take.

Updates can be found here: www.sgn.co.uk/our-gas-works/roadworks-your-area.

