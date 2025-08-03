Gas leak near Sussex railway station caused train delays
On Sunday, August 3 at 4.02pm, a statement from Southern Rail read: “We have been made aware of a gas leak near the railway between Crowborough and Uxted.
"Services are unable to run between these stations until further notice.”
A later statement from the rail company read: “Trains that run between Oxted and Uckfield are terminating and restarting at Crowborough.
"The following stations will not be served: Buxted, Uckfield."
Later, at , Southern Rail said that the gas leak had been cleared. That statement read: “The gas leak has now been fixed, and all lines have reopened. However, some services may terminate/start from Crowborough.
"Please check journey planners and live departure boards before travelling this evening, as we would advise you to use your normal route.”
“We would advise you to continue to allow an extra 10-20 minutes to complete your journey.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.