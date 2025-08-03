Gas leak near Sussex railway station causes train delays
There has been a gas leak near an East Sussex station, which is causing train issues.
On Sunday, August 3, a statement from Southern Rail read: “We have been made aware of a gas leak near the railway between Crowborough and Uxted.
"Services are unable to run between these stations until further notice.”
A later statement from the rail company read: “Trains that run between Oxted and Uckfield are terminating and restarting at Crowborough.
"The following stations will not be served: Buxted, Uckfield."
Updates to follow on this.
