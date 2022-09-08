Gatwick Airport: Air traffic restrictions caused by poor weather and short notice sickness in control tower ‘likely to cause delays’
Air traffic restrictions caused by poor weather and short notice sickness in the control tower is ‘likely to cause delays’ at Gatwick Airport, according to an airport spokesperson.
Southern England has been buffeted by heavy rain and thunderstorms this (Thursday) morning, as well as late yesterday evening, which has caused disruption to both inbound and outbound flights at Gatwick.
Outbound flights in particular have been heavily affected today, with a number being delayed by several hours.
Heavy rain and lightning is expected almost all day in West Sussex, according to the Met Office.
Posting on Twitter, a Gatwick Airport spokesperson said: “Air traffic restrictions caused by poor weather across Southern England and parts of Europe, and short notice sickness in our control tower, are likely to cause delays for much of the day.
“We apologise to passengers impacted by today’s disruption.”