Gatwick Airport: All the cancelled and delayed easyJet, British Airways and Wizz Air flights for Friday, July 1

EasyJet said about 24 flights a day from Gatwick would be cancelled between Saturday, May 28 and Monday, June 6.

The airline said the cancellations were necessary ‘to provide reliable services over this busy period’.

And it’s not just easyJet who have been axing flights from Gatwick. Wizz Air and British Airways have also cancelled a number of flights in recent days.

The airport has also announced that it will moderate its rate of growth for July and August by forcing airlines to cancel 4,000 summer flights.

Gatwick believes this action will then allow airlines to fly and manage more predictable and reliable flight programmes for the rest of the peak school summer holiday period.

The airport is ‘temporarily moderating’ the number of summer flights from 900 flights a day to 825 in July and 850 in August, according to the BBC.

This is so ‘passengers experience a more reliable and better standard of service’, Gatwick says.

SussexWorld has complied a list of flights that have been grounded and delayed so far today (Friday, July 1) at Gatwick Airport.

Arrivals across all terminals (from 8.30am):

10.20am – easyJet flight from Geneva – EZY8465 – CANCELLED

10.50am – Vueling flight from Asturias – VY6629 – CANCELLED

12pm – easyJet flight from Palma Mallorca – EZY8624 – CANCELLED

12.10pm – British Airways flight from Madrid – BA2835 – CANCELLED

12.40pm – Vueling flight from Barcelona – VY6009 – CANCELLED

12.45pm – Wizz Air flight from Madrid – W95724 – CANCELLED

1.45pm – easyJet flight from Pristina – EZY6488 – CANCELLED

2.25pm – British Airways flight from Nice – BA2623 – CANCELLED

2.50pm – British Airways flight from Bari – BA2811 – CANCELLED

4.10pm – American Airlines flight from Malaga – AA6226 – CANCELLED

4.10pm – British Airways flight from Malaga – BA2795 – CANCELLED

4.20pm – British Airways flight from Athens – BA2831 – CANCELLED

4.40pm – Aer Lingus flight from Dublin – EI238 – CANCELLED

5.40pm – British Airways flight from Dalaman – BA2661 – CANCELLED

8.10pm – British Airways flight from Bordeaux – BA2787 – CANCELLED

7pm – Vueling flight from Bilbao – VY7292 – CANCELLED

7pm – Vueling flight from Malaga – VY6616 – CANCELLED

8.55pm – British Airways flight from Dublin – BA5848 – CANCELLED

8.55pm – Aer Lingus flight from Dublin – EI248 – CANCELLED

Departures across all terminals (from 8.30am):

8.40am – easyJet flight to Malaga – EJU8603 – ENQUIRE AIRLINE

9.05am – easyJet flight to Milan-Malpensa – EJU8191 – DELAYED 9.40am

9.30am – WestJet flight to Halifax – WS025 – DELAYED 10.21am

9.35am – British Airways flight to Malaga – BA2794 – ENQUIRE AIRLINE

10am – British Airways flight to Antigua & Punta Cana – BA2157 – DELAYED 10.43am

10.20am – British Airways flight to Islamabad – BA2261 – ENQUIRE AIRLINE

10.25am – British Airways flight to Manchester – BA2508 – DELAYED 12.14pm

11am – British Airways flight to Glasgow – BA2512 – DELAYED 11.30am

11.30am – Wizz Air flight to Rome – W65781 – DELAYED 12.03pm

12.20pm – American Airlines flight to Tampa – AA6211 – DELAYED 1.21pm

12.20pm – British Airways flight to Tampa – BA2167 – DELAYED 1.21pm

12.20pm – Iberia flight to Tampa – IB4683 – DELAYED 1.21pm

12.35pm – WestJet flight to Toronto – WS004 – DELAYED 1.02pm

1.25pm – British Airways flight to Cancun – BA2203 – DELAYED 3.28pm

1.45pm – British Airways flight to Bordeaux – BA2786 – ENQUIRE AIRLINE

2.30pm – American Airlines flight to Orlando – AA6202 – DELAYED 3.33pm

2.30pm – British Airways flight to Orlando – BA2039 – DELAYED 3.33pm

2.40pm – easyJet flight to Athens – EZY6599 – ENQUIRE AIRLINE

3.40pm – easyJet flight to Rome – EZY8255 – DELAYED 4.50pm

4.40pm – easyJet flight to Heraklion – EZY8763 – DELAYED 5.30pm

4.45pm – British Airways flight to Malta – BA2644 – DELAYED 5.30pm

4.55pm – easyJet flight to Palma Mallorca – EZY6447 – ENQUIRE AIRLINE

5.10pm – British Airways flight to Venice – BA2588 – ENQUIRE AIRLINE

5.10pm – Vueling flight to Venice – VY9963 – ENQUIRE AIRLINE

5.20pm – British Airways flight to Dublin – BA5843 – ENQUIRE AIRLINE

5.20pm – Aer Lingus flight to Dublin – EI243 – ENQUIRE AIRLINE

6.20pm – British Airways flight to Amsterdam – BA2764 – ENQUIRE AIRLINE

7.40pm – British Airways flight to Bilbao – BA8059 – ENQUIRE AIRLINE

7.40pm – Iberia flight to Bilbao – IB5727 – ENQUIRE AIRLINE

7.40pm – Vueling flight to Bilbao – VY7293 – ENQUIRE AIRLINE

7.40pm – British Airways flight to Malaga – BA8107 – ENQUIRE AIRLINE

7.40pm – Iberia flight to Malaga – IB5963 – ENQUIRE AIRLINE

7.40pm – Vueling flight to Malaga – VY6617 – ENQUIRE AIRLINE

9.35pm – British Airways flight to Dublin – BA5849 – ENQUIRE AIRLINE