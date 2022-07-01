Gatwick Airport: All the cancelled and delayed easyJet, British Airways and Wizz Air flights for Friday, July 1

Passengers travelling to and from Gatwick Airport have been hit by a swathe of cancellations and delays in recent weeks.

By Matt Pole
Friday, 1st July 2022, 8:34 am

EasyJet said about 24 flights a day from Gatwick would be cancelled between Saturday, May 28 and Monday, June 6.

The airline said the cancellations were necessary ‘to provide reliable services over this busy period’.

And it’s not just easyJet who have been axing flights from Gatwick. Wizz Air and British Airways have also cancelled a number of flights in recent days.

SussexWorld has complied a list of flights that have been grounded so far today (Friday, July 1) at Gatwick Airport. Picture by Chris J Ratcliffe/Getty Images

The airport has also announced that it will moderate its rate of growth for July and August by forcing airlines to cancel 4,000 summer flights.

Gatwick believes this action will then allow airlines to fly and manage more predictable and reliable flight programmes for the rest of the peak school summer holiday period.

The airport is ‘temporarily moderating’ the number of summer flights from 900 flights a day to 825 in July and 850 in August, according to the BBC.

This is so ‘passengers experience a more reliable and better standard of service’, Gatwick says.

SussexWorld has complied a list of flights that have been grounded and delayed so far today (Friday, July 1) at Gatwick Airport.

All information correct at time of publication.

Arrivals across all terminals (from 8.30am):

10.20am – easyJet flight from Geneva – EZY8465CANCELLED

10.50am – Vueling flight from Asturias – VY6629 CANCELLED

12pm – easyJet flight from Palma Mallorca – EZY8624CANCELLED

12.10pm – British Airways flight from Madrid – BA2835CANCELLED

12.40pm – Vueling flight from Barcelona – VY6009CANCELLED

12.45pm – Wizz Air flight from Madrid – W95724CANCELLED

1.45pm – easyJet flight from Pristina – EZY6488CANCELLED

2.25pm – British Airways flight from Nice – BA2623CANCELLED

2.50pm – British Airways flight from Bari – BA2811CANCELLED

4.10pm – American Airlines flight from Malaga – AA6226CANCELLED

4.10pm – British Airways flight from Malaga – BA2795 CANCELLED

4.20pm – British Airways flight from Athens – BA2831CANCELLED

4.40pm – Aer Lingus flight from Dublin – EI238 CANCELLED

5.40pm – British Airways flight from Dalaman – BA2661CANCELLED

8.10pm – British Airways flight from Bordeaux – BA2787CANCELLED

7pm – Vueling flight from Bilbao – VY7292CANCELLED

7pm – Vueling flight from Malaga – VY6616CANCELLED

8.55pm – British Airways flight from Dublin – BA5848CANCELLED

8.55pm – Aer Lingus flight from Dublin – EI248CANCELLED

Departures across all terminals (from 8.30am):

8.40am – easyJet flight to Malaga – EJU8603ENQUIRE AIRLINE

9.05am – easyJet flight to Milan-Malpensa – EJU8191DELAYED 9.40am

9.30am – WestJet flight to Halifax – WS025DELAYED 10.21am

9.35am – British Airways flight to Malaga – BA2794ENQUIRE AIRLINE

10am – British Airways flight to Antigua & Punta Cana – BA2157DELAYED 10.43am

10.20am – British Airways flight to Islamabad – BA2261ENQUIRE AIRLINE

10.25am – British Airways flight to Manchester – BA2508DELAYED 12.14pm

11am – British Airways flight to Glasgow – BA2512DELAYED 11.30am

11.30am – Wizz Air flight to Rome – W65781DELAYED 12.03pm

12.20pm – American Airlines flight to Tampa – AA6211DELAYED 1.21pm

12.20pm – British Airways flight to Tampa – BA2167DELAYED 1.21pm

12.20pm – Iberia flight to Tampa – IB4683 DELAYED 1.21pm

12.35pm – WestJet flight to Toronto – WS004DELAYED 1.02pm

1.25pm – British Airways flight to Cancun – BA2203DELAYED 3.28pm

1.45pm – British Airways flight to Bordeaux – BA2786ENQUIRE AIRLINE

2.30pm – American Airlines flight to Orlando – AA6202DELAYED 3.33pm

2.30pm – British Airways flight to Orlando – BA2039DELAYED 3.33pm

2.40pm – easyJet flight to Athens – EZY6599ENQUIRE AIRLINE

3.40pm – easyJet flight to Rome – EZY8255 DELAYED 4.50pm

4.40pm – easyJet flight to Heraklion – EZY8763DELAYED 5.30pm

4.45pm – British Airways flight to Malta – BA2644DELAYED 5.30pm

4.55pm – easyJet flight to Palma Mallorca – EZY6447ENQUIRE AIRLINE

5.10pm – British Airways flight to Venice – BA2588ENQUIRE AIRLINE

5.10pm – Vueling flight to Venice – VY9963 ENQUIRE AIRLINE

5.20pm – British Airways flight to Dublin – BA5843ENQUIRE AIRLINE

5.20pm – Aer Lingus flight to Dublin – EI243 ENQUIRE AIRLINE

6.20pm – British Airways flight to Amsterdam – BA2764 ENQUIRE AIRLINE

7.40pm – British Airways flight to Bilbao – BA8059 ENQUIRE AIRLINE

7.40pm – Iberia flight to Bilbao – IB5727ENQUIRE AIRLINE

7.40pm – Vueling flight to Bilbao – VY7293 ENQUIRE AIRLINE

7.40pm – British Airways flight to Malaga – BA8107ENQUIRE AIRLINE

7.40pm – Iberia flight to Malaga – IB5963ENQUIRE AIRLINE

7.40pm – Vueling flight to Malaga – VY6617ENQUIRE AIRLINE

9.35pm – British Airways flight to Dublin – BA5849ENQUIRE AIRLINE

9.35pm – Aer Lingus flight to Dublin – EI249ENQUIRE AIRLINE

