Gatwick Airport: All the cancelled and delayed easyJet, British Airways and Wizz Air flights for Saturday, July 2

EasyJet said about 24 flights a day from Gatwick would be cancelled between Saturday, May 28 and Monday, June 6.
The airline said the cancellations were necessary ‘to provide reliable services over this busy period’.
And it’s not just easyJet who have been axing flights from Gatwick. Wizz Air and British Airways have also cancelled a number of flights in recent days.
The airport has also announced that it will moderate its rate of growth for July and August by forcing airlines to cancel 4,000 summer flights.
Gatwick believes this action will then allow airlines to fly and manage more predictable and reliable flight programmes for the rest of the peak school summer holiday period.
The airport is ‘temporarily moderating’ the number of summer flights from 900 flights a day to 825 in July and 850 in August, according to the BBC.
This is so ‘passengers experience a more reliable and better standard of service’, Gatwick says.
SussexWorld has complied a list of flights that have been grounded and delayed so far today (Saturday, July 2) at Gatwick Airport.
All information correct at time of publication.
Arrivals across all terminals for Saturday, July 2:
9.45am – Tap Air Portugal flight from Lisbon – TP1330 – CANCELLED
10.10am – easyJet flight from Verona – EZY8448 – CANCELLED
10.15am – British Airways flight from Dublin – BA5832 – CANCELLED
10.15am – Aer Lingus flight from Dublin – EI232 – CANCELLED
10.25am – Norwegian flight from Oslo – DY1304 – CANCELLED
10.50am – British Airways flight from Bordeaux – BA2787 – CANCELLED
11.15am – easyJet flight from Santiago – EZY8590 – CANCELLED
11.40am – easyJet flight from Mahon – EZY8300 – CANCELLED
11.50am – easyJet flight from Belfast City – EZY702 – CANCELLED
12.20pm – easyJet flight from Brindisi – EZY8374 – CANCELLED
12.20pm – easyJet flight from Malaga – EZY8602 – CANCELLED
12.45pm – easyJet flight from Budapest – EZY8424 – CANCELLED
12.45pm – British Airways flight from Nice – BA2623 – CANCELLED
12.55pm – Wizz Air flight from Palermo – W65685A – CANCELLED
1pm – British Airways flight from Verona – BA2597 – CANCELLED
1pm – Vueling flight from Verona – VY9950 – CANCELLED
1.10pm – Wizz Air flight from Malaga – W95724 – CANCELLED
1.40pm – Aer Lingus flight from Dublin – EI234 – CANCELLED
1.45pm – easyJet flight from Catania – EZY8566 – CANCELLED
2.10pm – easyJet flight from Malaga – EZY6472 – CANCELLED
2.35pm – Aer Lingus flight from Irl West Knock – EI912 – CANCELLED
3.45pm – easyJet flight from Bordeaux – EZY8014 – CANCELLED
7pm – Vueling flight from Malaga – VY6616 – CANCELLED
7.05pm – Vueling flight from Paris – VY6944 – CANCELLED
7.30pm – easyJet flight from Edinburgh – EZY6474 – CANCELLED
7.30pm – Vueling flight from Santiago – VY7108 – CANCELLED
8.25pm – British Airways flight from Ibiza – BA2873 – CANCELLED
9.35pm – British Airways flight from Antalya – BA2865 – CANCELLED
10.20pm – easyJet flight from Bari – EZY8368 – CANCELLED
Departures across all terminals for Saturday, July 2:
9.50am – British Airways flight to Glasgow – BA2512 – DELAYED 12.17pm
9.50am – Westjet flight to Halifax – WS025 – DELAYED 11.44am
10.10am – Vistara flight to Delhi – UK016 – ENQUIRE AIRLINE
10.10am – Tui flight to Melbourne – TOM012 – DELAYED 12.30pm
10.20am – British Airways flight to Islamabad – BA2261 – ENQUIRE AIRLINE
10.35am – Tap Air Portugal flight to Lisbon – TP1339 – ENQUIRE AIRLINE
10.35am – Wizz Air flight to Vienna – W65703 – DELAYED 11.25am
10.50am – Tui flight to Cancun – TOM088 – DELAYED 11.18am
10.55am – Aer Lingus flight to Irl West Knock – EI911 – ENQUIRE AIRLINE
10.55am – American Airlines flight to Orlando – AA6206 – DELAYED 12.35pm
10.55am – British Airways flight to Orlando – BA2037 – DELAYED 12.35pm
10.55am – Iberia flight to Orlando – IB4679 – DELAYED 12.35pm
11.05am – Tui flight to Punta Cana – TOM056 – DELAYED 1.15pm
11.10am – Norwegian flight to Oslo – DY1307 – ENQUIRE AIRLINE
11.10am – British Airways flight to Thira-Santorini – BA2820 – DELAYED 12.50pm
11.30am – Wizz Air flight to Rome – W65781 – DELAYED 12.15pm
11.35am – British Airways flight to Antalya – BA2864 – ENQUIRE AIRLINE
11.45am – easyJet flight to Hurghada – EZY8861 – ENQUIRE AIRLINE
11.50am – easyJet flight to Bordeaux – EZY8013 – ENQUIRE AIRLINE
12.10pm – Wizz Air flight to Palermo – W65686A – ENQUIRE AIRLINE
12.35pm – Westjet flight to Vancouver – WS023 – DELAYED 1.09pm
1.20pm – British Airways flight to Tenerife – BA2702 – ENQUIRE AIRLINE
1.25pm – British Airways flight to Cancun – BA2203 – DELAYED 2.30pm
1.30pm – Westjet flight to Toronto – WS004 – DELAYED 1.59pm
2.20pm – Aer Lingus flight to Dublin – EI235 – ENQUIRE AIRLINE
2.35pm – British Airways flight to Ibiza – BA2872 – ENQUIRE AIRLINE
2.40pm – British Airways flight to Arrecife – BA2732 – ENQUIRE AIRLINE
2.40pm – Vueling flight to Arrecife – VY9973 – ENQUIRE AIRLINE
2.40pm – easyJet flight to Funchal – EZY8135 – ENQUIRE AIRLINE
3.15pm – British Airways flight to Dublin – BA5837 – ENQUIRE AIRLINE
3.15pm – Aer Lingus flight to Dublin – EI237 – ENQUIRE AIRLINE
3.25pm – easyJet flight to Edinburgh – EZY6473 – ENQUIRE AIRLINE
4pm – easyJet flight to Bari – EZY8367 – ENQUIRE AIRLINE
4pm – easyJet flight to Paphos – EZY8937 – ENQUIRE AIRLINE
4.10pm – easyJet flight to Thessaloniki – EZY6477 – ENQUIRE AIRLINE
4.20pm – American Airlines flight to Malaga – AA6227 – DELAYED 5.20pm
4.20pm – British Airways flight to Malaga – BA2796 – DELAYED 5.20pm
5pm – British Airways flight to Marrakech – BA2666 – ENQUIRE AIRLINE
6.25pm – easyJet fight to Palma Mallorca – EZY8633 – ENQUIRE AIRLINE
6.40pm – British Airways flight to Faro – BA2854 – ENQUIRE AIRLINE
6.40pm – easyJet flight to Marrakech – EZY8897 – ENQUIRE AIRLINE
6.50pm – easyJet flight to Faro – EZY8929 – ENQUIRE AIRLINE
7.40pm – easyJet flight to Alicante – EZY8671 – ENQUIRE AIRLINE
7.40pm – British Airways flight to Malaga – BA8107 – ENQUIRE AIRLINE
7.40pm – Iberia flight to Malaga – IB5963 – ENQUIRE AIRLINE
7.40pm – Vueling flight to Malaga – VY6617 – ENQUIRE AIRLINE
7.50pm – British Airways flight to Paris – BA8103 – ENQUIRE AIRLINE
7.50pm – Iberia flight to Paris – IB5949 – ENQUIRE AIRLINE
7.50pm – Vueling flight to Paris – VY6945 – ENQUIRE AIRLINE
8.05pm – easyJet flight to Faro – EJU8927 – DELAYED 8.40pm
8.10pm – British Airways flight to Santiago – BA8097 – ENQUIRE AIRLINE
8.10pm – Iberia flight to Santiago – IB5555 – ENQUIRE AIRLINE
8.10pm – Iberia flight to Santiago – IB5987 – ENQUIRE AIRLINE
8.10pm – Vueling flight to Santiago – VY7109 – ENQUIRE AIRLINE
8.25pm – Sunexpress flight to Dalaman – XQ691 – DELAYED 9.50pm
9.10pm – British Airways flight to Alicante – BA2634 – ENQUIRE AIRLINE
10.35pm – Wizz Air flight to Mikonos – W95743 – ENQUIRE AIRLINE