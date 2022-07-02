Gatwick Airport: All the cancelled and delayed easyJet, British Airways and Wizz Air flights for Saturday, July 2

EasyJet said about 24 flights a day from Gatwick would be cancelled between Saturday, May 28 and Monday, June 6.

The airline said the cancellations were necessary ‘to provide reliable services over this busy period’.

And it’s not just easyJet who have been axing flights from Gatwick. Wizz Air and British Airways have also cancelled a number of flights in recent days.

SussexWorld has complied a list of flights that have been grounded so far today (Friday, July 1) at Gatwick Airport. Picture by Chris J Ratcliffe/Getty Images

The airport has also announced that it will moderate its rate of growth for July and August by forcing airlines to cancel 4,000 summer flights.

Gatwick believes this action will then allow airlines to fly and manage more predictable and reliable flight programmes for the rest of the peak school summer holiday period.

The airport is ‘temporarily moderating’ the number of summer flights from 900 flights a day to 825 in July and 850 in August, according to the BBC.

This is so ‘passengers experience a more reliable and better standard of service’, Gatwick says.

SussexWorld has complied a list of flights that have been grounded and delayed so far today (Saturday, July 2) at Gatwick Airport.

All information correct at time of publication.

Arrivals across all terminals for Saturday, July 2:

9.45am – Tap Air Portugal flight from Lisbon – TP1330 – CANCELLED

10.10am – easyJet flight from Verona – EZY8448 – CANCELLED

10.15am – British Airways flight from Dublin – BA5832 – CANCELLED

10.15am – Aer Lingus flight from Dublin – EI232 – CANCELLED

10.25am – Norwegian flight from Oslo – DY1304 – CANCELLED

10.50am – British Airways flight from Bordeaux – BA2787 – CANCELLED

11.15am – easyJet flight from Santiago – EZY8590 – CANCELLED

11.40am – easyJet flight from Mahon – EZY8300 – CANCELLED

11.50am – easyJet flight from Belfast City – EZY702 – CANCELLED

12.20pm – easyJet flight from Brindisi – EZY8374 – CANCELLED

12.20pm – easyJet flight from Malaga – EZY8602 – CANCELLED

12.45pm – easyJet flight from Budapest – EZY8424 – CANCELLED

12.45pm – British Airways flight from Nice – BA2623 – CANCELLED

12.55pm – Wizz Air flight from Palermo – W65685A – CANCELLED

1pm – British Airways flight from Verona – BA2597 – CANCELLED

1pm – Vueling flight from Verona – VY9950 – CANCELLED

1.10pm – Wizz Air flight from Malaga – W95724 – CANCELLED

1.40pm – Aer Lingus flight from Dublin – EI234 – CANCELLED

1.45pm – easyJet flight from Catania – EZY8566 – CANCELLED

2.10pm – easyJet flight from Malaga – EZY6472 – CANCELLED

2.35pm – Aer Lingus flight from Irl West Knock – EI912 – CANCELLED

3.45pm – easyJet flight from Bordeaux – EZY8014 – CANCELLED

7pm – Vueling flight from Malaga – VY6616 – CANCELLED

7.05pm – Vueling flight from Paris – VY6944 – CANCELLED

7.30pm – easyJet flight from Edinburgh – EZY6474 – CANCELLED

7.30pm – Vueling flight from Santiago – VY7108 – CANCELLED

8.25pm – British Airways flight from Ibiza – BA2873 – CANCELLED

9.35pm – British Airways flight from Antalya – BA2865 – CANCELLED

10.20pm – easyJet flight from Bari – EZY8368 – CANCELLED

Departures across all terminals for Saturday, July 2:

9.50am – British Airways flight to Glasgow – BA2512 – DELAYED 12.17pm

9.50am – Westjet flight to Halifax – WS025 – DELAYED 11.44am

10.10am – Vistara flight to Delhi – UK016 – ENQUIRE AIRLINE

10.10am – Tui flight to Melbourne – TOM012 – DELAYED 12.30pm

10.20am – British Airways flight to Islamabad – BA2261 – ENQUIRE AIRLINE

10.35am – Tap Air Portugal flight to Lisbon – TP1339 – ENQUIRE AIRLINE

10.35am – Wizz Air flight to Vienna – W65703 – DELAYED 11.25am

10.50am – Tui flight to Cancun – TOM088 – DELAYED 11.18am

10.55am – Aer Lingus flight to Irl West Knock – EI911 – ENQUIRE AIRLINE

10.55am – American Airlines flight to Orlando – AA6206 – DELAYED 12.35pm

10.55am – British Airways flight to Orlando – BA2037 – DELAYED 12.35pm

10.55am – Iberia flight to Orlando – IB4679 – DELAYED 12.35pm

11.05am – Tui flight to Punta Cana – TOM056 – DELAYED 1.15pm

11.10am – Norwegian flight to Oslo – DY1307 – ENQUIRE AIRLINE

11.10am – British Airways flight to Thira-Santorini – BA2820 – DELAYED 12.50pm

11.30am – Wizz Air flight to Rome – W65781 – DELAYED 12.15pm

11.35am – British Airways flight to Antalya – BA2864 – ENQUIRE AIRLINE

11.45am – easyJet flight to Hurghada – EZY8861 – ENQUIRE AIRLINE

11.50am – easyJet flight to Bordeaux – EZY8013 – ENQUIRE AIRLINE

12.10pm – Wizz Air flight to Palermo – W65686A – ENQUIRE AIRLINE

12.35pm – Westjet flight to Vancouver – WS023 – DELAYED 1.09pm

1.20pm – British Airways flight to Tenerife – BA2702 – ENQUIRE AIRLINE

1.25pm – British Airways flight to Cancun – BA2203 – DELAYED 2.30pm

1.30pm – Westjet flight to Toronto – WS004 – DELAYED 1.59pm

2.20pm – Aer Lingus flight to Dublin – EI235 – ENQUIRE AIRLINE

2.35pm – British Airways flight to Ibiza – BA2872 – ENQUIRE AIRLINE

2.40pm – British Airways flight to Arrecife – BA2732 – ENQUIRE AIRLINE

2.40pm – Vueling flight to Arrecife – VY9973 – ENQUIRE AIRLINE

2.40pm – easyJet flight to Funchal – EZY8135 – ENQUIRE AIRLINE

3.15pm – British Airways flight to Dublin – BA5837 – ENQUIRE AIRLINE

3.15pm – Aer Lingus flight to Dublin – EI237 – ENQUIRE AIRLINE

3.25pm – easyJet flight to Edinburgh – EZY6473 – ENQUIRE AIRLINE

4pm – easyJet flight to Bari – EZY8367 – ENQUIRE AIRLINE

4pm – easyJet flight to Paphos – EZY8937 – ENQUIRE AIRLINE

4.10pm – easyJet flight to Thessaloniki – EZY6477 – ENQUIRE AIRLINE

4.20pm – American Airlines flight to Malaga – AA6227 – DELAYED 5.20pm

4.20pm – British Airways flight to Malaga – BA2796 – DELAYED 5.20pm

5pm – British Airways flight to Marrakech – BA2666 – ENQUIRE AIRLINE

6.25pm – easyJet fight to Palma Mallorca – EZY8633 – ENQUIRE AIRLINE

6.40pm – British Airways flight to Faro – BA2854 – ENQUIRE AIRLINE

6.40pm – easyJet flight to Marrakech – EZY8897 – ENQUIRE AIRLINE

6.50pm – easyJet flight to Faro – EZY8929 – ENQUIRE AIRLINE

7.40pm – easyJet flight to Alicante – EZY8671 – ENQUIRE AIRLINE

7.40pm – British Airways flight to Malaga – BA8107 – ENQUIRE AIRLINE

7.40pm – Iberia flight to Malaga – IB5963 – ENQUIRE AIRLINE

7.40pm – Vueling flight to Malaga – VY6617 – ENQUIRE AIRLINE

7.50pm – British Airways flight to Paris – BA8103 – ENQUIRE AIRLINE

7.50pm – Iberia flight to Paris – IB5949 – ENQUIRE AIRLINE

7.50pm – Vueling flight to Paris – VY6945 – ENQUIRE AIRLINE

8.05pm – easyJet flight to Faro – EJU8927 – DELAYED 8.40pm

8.10pm – British Airways flight to Santiago – BA8097 – ENQUIRE AIRLINE

8.10pm – Iberia flight to Santiago – IB5555 – ENQUIRE AIRLINE

8.10pm – Iberia flight to Santiago – IB5987 – ENQUIRE AIRLINE

8.10pm – Vueling flight to Santiago – VY7109 – ENQUIRE AIRLINE

8.25pm – Sunexpress flight to Dalaman – XQ691 – DELAYED 9.50pm

9.10pm – British Airways flight to Alicante – BA2634 – ENQUIRE AIRLINE