The airport announced it will moderate its rate of growth for July and August by forcing airlines to cancel 4,000 summer flights.

Gatwick believes this action will then allow airlines to fly and manage more predictable and reliable flight programmes for the rest of the peak school summer holiday period.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The airport is ‘temporarily moderating’ the number of summer flights from 900 flights a day to 825 in July and 850 in August, according to the BBC.

SussexWorld has complied a list of flights that have been grounded so far today (Friday, July 29) at Gatwick Airport. Picture by Chris J Ratcliffe/Getty Images

This is so ‘passengers experience a more reliable and better standard of service’, Gatwick says.

SussexWorld has complied a list of flights that have been grounded and delayed so far today (Friday, July 29) at Gatwick Airport.

All information correct at time of publication. Visit www.gatwickairport.com/flights to see the most up-to-date information.

Arrivals across all terminals for Monday, August 1 (as of 5pm:)

9.10pm – Wizz Air flight to Larnaca – W95750 – CANCELLED

Departures across all terminals for Monday, August 1 (as of 9am:)

5pm – easyJet flight to Geneva – EZS8478 – DELAYED 5.52pm

5pm – American Airline flight to Malaga – AA6227 – DELAYED 5.31pm

5pm – British Airways flight to Malaga – BA2796 – DELAYED 5.31pm

5pm – easyJet flight to Olbia – EZY8679 – DELAYED 5.15pm

5pm – Norwegian Air flight to Stockholm – D84458 – DELAYED 5.48pm

5.05pm – easyJet flight to Jersey – EZY895 – DELAYED 5.40pm

5.05pm – Wizz Air flight to Palma Mallorca – W95721 – DELAYED 6pm

5.10pm - easyJet flight to Barcelona – EZY6421 – DELAYED 6.15pm

5.15pm – easyJet flight to Lisbon – EZY8719 – DELAYED 6.04pm

5.20pm – easyJet flight to Amsterdam – EZY8879 – DELAYED 6.19pm

5.25pm – Air Europa flight to Madrid – UX1016 – DELAYED 6pm

5.25pm – easyJet flight to Paris CdG – EJU8325 – DELAYED 6.07pm

5.25pm – British Airways flight to Riga – BA2242 – DELAYED 5.50pm

5.25pm – airBaltic flight to Riga – BT654 – DELAYED 5.50pm

5.35pm – British Airways flight to Bordeaux – BA2788 – DELAYED 6.05pm

5.50pm – TUI flight to Agadir – TOM356 – DELAYED 6.25pm

6.20pm – easyJet flight to Arrecife – EZY8685 – DELAYED 7.25pm

6.25pm – Wizz Air flight to Malaga – W95725 – DELAYED 6.55pm