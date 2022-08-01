Gatwick Airport: All the cancelled and delayed easyJet, British Airways, Vueling and Wizz Air flights for Monday, August 1

Passengers travelling to and from Gatwick Airport have been hit by a swathe of cancellations and delays in recent weeks.

By Sam Pole
Monday, 1st August 2022, 4:32 pm

The airport announced it will moderate its rate of growth for July and August by forcing airlines to cancel 4,000 summer flights.

Gatwick believes this action will then allow airlines to fly and manage more predictable and reliable flight programmes for the rest of the peak school summer holiday period.

The airport is ‘temporarily moderating’ the number of summer flights from 900 flights a day to 825 in July and 850 in August, according to the BBC.

SussexWorld has complied a list of flights that have been grounded so far today at Gatwick Airport.

This is so ‘passengers experience a more reliable and better standard of service’, Gatwick says.

SussexWorld has complied a list of flights that have been grounded and delayed so far today at Gatwick Airport.

All information correct at time of publication. Visit www.gatwickairport.com/flights to see the most up-to-date information.

Arrivals across all terminals for Monday, August 1 (as of 5pm:)

9.10pm – Wizz Air flight to Larnaca – W95750CANCELLED

Departures across all terminals for Monday, August 1 (as of 9am:)

5pm – easyJet flight to Geneva – EZS8478DELAYED 5.52pm

5pm – American Airline flight to Malaga – AA6227DELAYED 5.31pm

5pm – British Airways flight to Malaga – BA2796DELAYED 5.31pm

5pm – easyJet flight to Olbia – EZY8679 DELAYED 5.15pm

5pm – Norwegian Air flight to Stockholm – D84458DELAYED 5.48pm

5.05pm – easyJet flight to Jersey – EZY895DELAYED 5.40pm

5.05pm – Wizz Air flight to Palma Mallorca – W95721DELAYED 6pm

5.10pm - easyJet flight to Barcelona – EZY6421DELAYED 6.15pm

5.15pm – easyJet flight to Lisbon – EZY8719DELAYED 6.04pm

5.20pm – easyJet flight to Amsterdam – EZY8879DELAYED 6.19pm

5.25pm – Air Europa flight to Madrid – UX1016 DELAYED 6pm

5.25pm – easyJet flight to Paris CdG – EJU8325DELAYED 6.07pm

5.25pm – British Airways flight to Riga – BA2242 DELAYED 5.50pm

5.25pm – airBaltic flight to Riga – BT654DELAYED 5.50pm

5.35pm – British Airways flight to Bordeaux – BA2788DELAYED 6.05pm

5.50pm – TUI flight to Agadir – TOM356DELAYED 6.25pm

6.20pm – easyJet flight to Arrecife – EZY8685DELAYED 7.25pm

6.25pm – Wizz Air flight to Malaga – W95725 DELAYED 6.55pm

7.25pm – Corendon Airlines flight to Dalaman – XC8154DELAYED 8.30pm

