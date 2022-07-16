Gatwick Airport: All the cancelled and delayed easyJet, British Airways, Vueling and Wizz Air flights for Saturday, July 16

Passengers travelling to and from Gatwick Airport have been hit by a swathe of cancellations and delays in recent weeks.

By Matt Pole
Saturday, 16th July 2022, 4:37 pm

The airport announced it will moderate its rate of growth for July and August by forcing airlines to cancel 4,000 summer flights.

Gatwick believes this action will then allow airlines to fly and manage more predictable and reliable flight programmes for the rest of the peak school summer holiday period.

The airport is ‘temporarily moderating’ the number of summer flights from 900 flights a day to 825 in July and 850 in August, according to the BBC.

SussexWorld has complied a list of flights that have been grounded so far today (Saturday, July 16) at Gatwick Airport. Picture by Chris J Ratcliffe/Getty Images

This is so ‘passengers experience a more reliable and better standard of service’, Gatwick says.

SussexWorld has complied a list of flights that have been grounded and delayed so far today (Saturday, July 16) at Gatwick Airport.

All information correct at time of publication. Visit www.gatwickairport.com/flights to see the most up-to-date information.

Arrivals across all terminals for Saturday, July 16 (from 5pm:)

7pm – Vueling flight from Bilbao – VY7292 CANCELLED

7.05pm – Vueling flight from ParisVY6944CANCELLED

7.30pm – Vueling flight from Santiago – VY7108CANCELLED

8.10pm – easyJet flight from Sofia – EZY6538CANCELLED

9.40pm – Wizz Air flight from Larnaca – W95750CANCELLED

Departures across all terminals for Saturday, July 16 (from 5pm:)

5.10pm – easyJet flight to Almeria – EZY8163DELAYED 6.34pm

5.15pm – easyJet flight to Murcia – EZY8553DELAYED 6.06pm

5.15pm – Wizz Air flight to Palma Mallorca – W95721DELAYED 5.40pm

5.40pm – easyJet flight to Alicante – EZY6431DELAYED 6.40pm

5.45pm – easyJet flight to Jersey – EZY895 DELAYED 6.15pm

5.50pm – easyJet flight to Nice – EZY8359DELAYED 6.40pm

7.05pm – easyJet flight to Malaga – EJU8611ENQUIRE AIRLINE

7.40pm – British Airways flight to Bilbao – BA8059ENQUIRE AIRLINE

7.40pm – Iberia flight to Bilbao – IB5727ENQUIRE AIRLINE

7.40pm – Vueling flight to Bilbao – VY7293ENQUIRE AIRLINE

7.50pm – British Airways flight to Paris – BA8103 ENQUIRE AIRLINE

7.50pm – Iberia flight to Paris – IB5949ENQUIRE AIRLINE

7.50pm – Vueling flight to Paris – VY6945ENQUIRE AIRLINE

8.10pm – British Airways flight to Santiago – BA8097ENQUIRE AIRLINE

8.10pm – Iberia flight to Santiago – IB5555ENQUIRE AIRLINE

8.10pm – Iberia flight to Santiago – IB5987ENQUIRE AIRLINE

8.10pm – Vueling flight to Santiago – VY7109ENQUIRE AIRLINE

9.05pm – TAP Air Portugal flight to Porto – TP1335DELAYED 9.30pm

9.15pm – British Airways flight to Ibiza – BA2874DELAYED 9.40pm

10pm – Wizz Air flight to Palermo – W65686DELAYED 11.05pm

