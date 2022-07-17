Gatwick Airport: All the cancelled and delayed easyJet, British Airways, Vueling and Wizz Air flights for Sunday, July 17

Passengers travelling to and from Gatwick Airport have been hit by a swathe of cancellations and delays in recent weeks.

By Matt Pole
Sunday, 17th July 2022, 9:59 am

The airport announced it will moderate its rate of growth for July and August by forcing airlines to cancel 4,000 summer flights.

Gatwick believes this action will then allow airlines to fly and manage more predictable and reliable flight programmes for the rest of the peak school summer holiday period.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter

The airport is ‘temporarily moderating’ the number of summer flights from 900 flights a day to 825 in July and 850 in August, according to the BBC.

SussexWorld has complied a list of flights that have been grounded so far today (Saturday, July 16) at Gatwick Airport. Picture by Chris J Ratcliffe/Getty Images

This is so ‘passengers experience a more reliable and better standard of service’, Gatwick says.

SussexWorld has complied a list of flights that have been grounded and delayed so far today (Sunday, July 17) at Gatwick Airport.

All information correct at time of publication. Visit www.gatwickairport.com/flights to see the most up-to-date information.

READ THIS: Gatwick Airport: Flight delays and cancellations - Can I claim compensation? What can I claim for? How can I claim compensation?

The latest Gatwick Airport queues update

Gatwick Airport: Ongoing Northern Runway consultation includes amended plans for two new flyovers to separate local and airport traffic if plan is successful

Arrivals across all terminals for Sunday, July 17 (from 10am:)

10am – Wizz Air flight from Rome – W65782CANCELLED

11.25am – Wizz Air flight from Venice – W65790CANCELLED

12.05pm – Wizz Air flight from Naples – W65792CANCELLED

4.30pm – easyJet flight from Milan-Malpensa – EZY6442CANCELLED

5.30pm – easyJet flight from Venice – EZY8068CANCELLED

5.45pm – easyJet flight from Milan-Malpensa – EZY8194 CANCELLED

5.55pm – easyJet flight from Verona – EZY8450CANCELLED

6.05pm – easyJet flight from Bologna – EZY8990 CANCELLED

6.25pm – easyJet flight from Naples – EJU8541CANCELLED

6.35pm – easyJet flight from Olbia – EZY8678CANCELLED

6.50pm – easyJet flight from Catania – EZY8568CANCELLED

7.25pm – easyJet flight from Pisa – EZY8234CANCELLED

Departures across all terminals for Sunday, July 17 (from 10am:)

10.10am – Vistara flight to Delhi – UK016ENQUIRE AIRLINE

10.35am – Wizz Air flight to Vienna – W65703DELAYED 12.30pm

11.20am – Corendon Airlines flight to Antalya – XC8134DELAYED 12.30pm

11.20am – easyJet flight to Milan-Malpensa – EZY6441ENQUIRE AIRLINE

11.35am – easyJet flight to Catania – EZY8567ENQUIRE AIRLINE

11.40am – British Airways flight to Asturias – BA8108DELAYED 12.10pm

11.40am – Vueling flight to Asturias – VY6626DELAYED 12.10pm

11.40am – Wizz Air flight to Rome – W65781ENQUIRE AIRLINE

11.55am – Air Malta flight to Malta – KM117DELAYED 11.40pm

11.55am – Wizz Air flight to Venice – W65789ENQUIRE AIRLINE

12.30pm – easyJet flight to Venice – EZY8067 ENQUIRE AIRLINE

12.45pm – British Airways flight to Antalya – BA2864DELAYED 1.57pm

12.50pm – Wizz Air flight to Naples – W65791ENQUIRE AIRLINE

1.05pm – easyJet flight to Olbia – EZY8677ENQUIRE AIRLINE

1.15pm – easyJet flight to Verona – EZY8449ENQUIRE AIRLINE

1.20pm – easyJet flight to Bologna – EZY8989ENQUIRE AIRLINE

1.20pm – easyJet flight to Milan-Malpensa – EZY8193ENQUIRE AIRLINE

2.25pm – easyJet flight to Pisa – EZY8233ENQUIRE AIRLINE

4.05pm – British Airways flight to Florence – BA8049ENQUIRE AIRLINE

4.05pm – Iberia flight to Florence – IB5615ENQUIRE AIRLINE

4.05pm – Vueling flight to Florence – VY6207ENQUIRE AIRLINE

4.30pm – easyJet flight to Faro – EZY8925DELAYED 5pm

4.50pm – British Airways flight to Catania – BA2844DELAYED 5.04pm

5.20pm – easyJet flight to Paris CdG – EJU8325DELAYED 7pm

7.05pm – easyJet flight to Naples – EJU8542ENQUIRE AIRLINE

Gatwick AirportWizz AirBritish AirwaysPassengers