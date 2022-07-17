The airport announced it will moderate its rate of growth for July and August by forcing airlines to cancel 4,000 summer flights.

Gatwick believes this action will then allow airlines to fly and manage more predictable and reliable flight programmes for the rest of the peak school summer holiday period.

The airport is ‘temporarily moderating’ the number of summer flights from 900 flights a day to 825 in July and 850 in August, according to the BBC.

This is so ‘passengers experience a more reliable and better standard of service’, Gatwick says.

SussexWorld has complied a list of flights that have been grounded and delayed so far today (Sunday, July 17) at Gatwick Airport.

All information correct at time of publication. Visit www.gatwickairport.com/flights to see the most up-to-date information.

Arrivals across all terminals for Sunday, July 17 (from 10am:)

10am – Wizz Air flight from Rome – W65782 – CANCELLED

11.25am – Wizz Air flight from Venice – W65790 – CANCELLED

12.05pm – Wizz Air flight from Naples – W65792 – CANCELLED

4.30pm – easyJet flight from Milan-Malpensa – EZY6442 – CANCELLED

5.30pm – easyJet flight from Venice – EZY8068 – CANCELLED

5.45pm – easyJet flight from Milan-Malpensa – EZY8194 – CANCELLED

5.55pm – easyJet flight from Verona – EZY8450 – CANCELLED

6.05pm – easyJet flight from Bologna – EZY8990 – CANCELLED

6.25pm – easyJet flight from Naples – EJU8541 – CANCELLED

6.35pm – easyJet flight from Olbia – EZY8678 – CANCELLED

6.50pm – easyJet flight from Catania – EZY8568 – CANCELLED

7.25pm – easyJet flight from Pisa – EZY8234 – CANCELLED

Departures across all terminals for Sunday, July 17 (from 10am:)

10.10am – Vistara flight to Delhi – UK016 – ENQUIRE AIRLINE

10.35am – Wizz Air flight to Vienna – W65703 – DELAYED 12.30pm

11.20am – Corendon Airlines flight to Antalya – XC8134 – DELAYED 12.30pm

11.20am – easyJet flight to Milan-Malpensa – EZY6441 – ENQUIRE AIRLINE

11.35am – easyJet flight to Catania – EZY8567 – ENQUIRE AIRLINE

11.40am – British Airways flight to Asturias – BA8108 – DELAYED 12.10pm

11.40am – Vueling flight to Asturias – VY6626 – DELAYED 12.10pm

11.40am – Wizz Air flight to Rome – W65781 – ENQUIRE AIRLINE

11.55am – Air Malta flight to Malta – KM117 – DELAYED 11.40pm

11.55am – Wizz Air flight to Venice – W65789 – ENQUIRE AIRLINE

12.30pm – easyJet flight to Venice – EZY8067 – ENQUIRE AIRLINE

12.45pm – British Airways flight to Antalya – BA2864 – DELAYED 1.57pm

12.50pm – Wizz Air flight to Naples – W65791 – ENQUIRE AIRLINE

1.05pm – easyJet flight to Olbia – EZY8677 – ENQUIRE AIRLINE

1.15pm – easyJet flight to Verona – EZY8449 – ENQUIRE AIRLINE

1.20pm – easyJet flight to Bologna – EZY8989 – ENQUIRE AIRLINE

1.20pm – easyJet flight to Milan-Malpensa – EZY8193 – ENQUIRE AIRLINE

2.25pm – easyJet flight to Pisa – EZY8233 – ENQUIRE AIRLINE

4.05pm – British Airways flight to Florence – BA8049 – ENQUIRE AIRLINE

4.05pm – Iberia flight to Florence – IB5615 – ENQUIRE AIRLINE

4.05pm – Vueling flight to Florence – VY6207 – ENQUIRE AIRLINE

4.30pm – easyJet flight to Faro – EZY8925 – DELAYED 5pm

4.50pm – British Airways flight to Catania – BA2844 – DELAYED 5.04pm

5.20pm – easyJet flight to Paris CdG – EJU8325 – DELAYED 7pm