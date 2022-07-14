Gatwick Airport: All the cancelled and delayed easyJet, British Airways, Vueling and Wizz Air flights for Thursday, July 14

Passengers travelling to and from Gatwick Airport have been hit by a swathe of cancellations and delays in recent weeks.

By Matt Pole
Thursday, 14th July 2022, 4:31 pm

The airport announced it will moderate its rate of growth for July and August by forcing airlines to cancel 4,000 summer flights.

Gatwick believes this action will then allow airlines to fly and manage more predictable and reliable flight programmes for the rest of the peak school summer holiday period.

The airport is ‘temporarily moderating’ the number of summer flights from 900 flights a day to 825 in July and 850 in August, according to the BBC.

SussexWorld has complied a list of flights that have been grounded so far today (Thursday, July 14) at Gatwick Airport. Picture by Chris J Ratcliffe/Getty Images

This is so ‘passengers experience a more reliable and better standard of service’, Gatwick says.

SussexWorld has complied a list of flights that have been grounded and delayed so far today (Thursday, July 14) at Gatwick Airport.

All information correct at time of publication. Visit www.gatwickairport.com/flights to see the most up-to-date information.

Arrivals across all terminals for Thursday, July 14 (from 5pm:)

6.50pm – Vueling flight from Malaga – VY6616CANCELLED

8.15pm – Vueling flight from RomeVY6226CANCELLED

Departures across all terminals for Thursday, July 14 (from 5pm:)

5pm – easyJet flight to Geneva – EZS8478DELAYED 6.11pm

5.15pm – easyJet flight to Marseille – EZY8725DELAYED 6.06pm

5.20pm – easyJet flight to Amsterdam – EZY8879DELAYED 6.07pm

5.20pm – British Airways flight to Dublin – BA5843DELAYED 6pm

5.20pm – Aer Lingus flight to Dublin – EI243DELAYED 6pm

5.25pm – Air Europa flight to Madrid – UX1016DELAYED 6.30pm

5.50pm – easyJet flight to Palma Mallorca – EZY8633DELAYED 6.15pm

5.55pm – easyJet flight to Belfast City – EZY703DELAYED 7.30pm

5.55pm – TUI flight to Bodrum – TOM458DELAYED 6.50pm

6pm – easyJet flight to Tirana – EZY8941DELAYED 7pm

6.05pm – easyJet flight to Zurich – EZY8117DELAYED 6.35pm

6.10pm – easyJet flight to Belfast Intl – EZY837 DELAYED 7.10pm

6.10pm – easyJet flight to Venice – EZY6469DELAYED 7pm

6.20pm – easyJet flight to Prague – EZY8997DELAYED 8pm

6.40pm – easyJet flight to Hamburg – EZY8347DELAYED 7.35pm

7.35pm – British Airways flight to Malaga – BA8107ENQUIRE AIRLINE

7.35pm – Iberia flight to Malaga – IB5963 ENQUIRE AIRLINE

7.35pm – Vueling flight to Malaga – VY6617ENQUIRE AIRLINE

8.40pm – Wizz Air flight to Varna – W65758 DELAYED 9.55pm

8.55pm – British Airways flight to Rome – BA8055ENQUIRE AIRLINE

8.55pm – Iberia flight to Rome – IB5629 ENQUIRE AIRLINE

8.55pm – Vueling flight to Rome – VY6227ENQUIRE AIRLINE

