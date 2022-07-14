The airport announced it will moderate its rate of growth for July and August by forcing airlines to cancel 4,000 summer flights.

Gatwick believes this action will then allow airlines to fly and manage more predictable and reliable flight programmes for the rest of the peak school summer holiday period.

The airport is ‘temporarily moderating’ the number of summer flights from 900 flights a day to 825 in July and 850 in August, according to the BBC.

SussexWorld has complied a list of flights that have been grounded so far today (Thursday, July 14) at Gatwick Airport. Picture by Chris J Ratcliffe/Getty Images

This is so ‘passengers experience a more reliable and better standard of service’, Gatwick says.

All information correct at time of publication. Visit www.gatwickairport.com/flights to see the most up-to-date information.

Arrivals across all terminals for Thursday, July 14 (from 5pm:)

6.50pm – Vueling flight from Malaga – VY6616 – CANCELLED

8.15pm – Vueling flight from Rome – VY6226 – CANCELLED

Departures across all terminals for Thursday, July 14 (from 5pm:)

5pm – easyJet flight to Geneva – EZS8478 – DELAYED 6.11pm

5.15pm – easyJet flight to Marseille – EZY8725 – DELAYED 6.06pm

5.20pm – easyJet flight to Amsterdam – EZY8879 – DELAYED 6.07pm

5.20pm – British Airways flight to Dublin – BA5843 – DELAYED 6pm

5.20pm – Aer Lingus flight to Dublin – EI243 – DELAYED 6pm

5.25pm – Air Europa flight to Madrid – UX1016 – DELAYED 6.30pm

5.50pm – easyJet flight to Palma Mallorca – EZY8633 – DELAYED 6.15pm

5.55pm – easyJet flight to Belfast City – EZY703 – DELAYED 7.30pm

5.55pm – TUI flight to Bodrum – TOM458 – DELAYED 6.50pm

6pm – easyJet flight to Tirana – EZY8941 – DELAYED 7pm

6.05pm – easyJet flight to Zurich – EZY8117 – DELAYED 6.35pm

6.10pm – easyJet flight to Belfast Intl – EZY837 – DELAYED 7.10pm

6.10pm – easyJet flight to Venice – EZY6469 – DELAYED 7pm

6.20pm – easyJet flight to Prague – EZY8997 – DELAYED 8pm

6.40pm – easyJet flight to Hamburg – EZY8347 – DELAYED 7.35pm

7.35pm – British Airways flight to Malaga – BA8107 – ENQUIRE AIRLINE

7.35pm – Iberia flight to Malaga – IB5963 – ENQUIRE AIRLINE

7.35pm – Vueling flight to Malaga – VY6617 – ENQUIRE AIRLINE

8.40pm – Wizz Air flight to Varna – W65758 – DELAYED 9.55pm

8.55pm – British Airways flight to Rome – BA8055 – ENQUIRE AIRLINE

8.55pm – Iberia flight to Rome – IB5629 – ENQUIRE AIRLINE