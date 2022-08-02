The airport announced it will moderate its rate of growth for July and August by forcing airlines to cancel 4,000 summer flights.

Gatwick believes this action will then allow airlines to fly and manage more predictable and reliable flight programmes for the rest of the peak school summer holiday period.

The airport is ‘temporarily moderating’ the number of summer flights from 900 flights a day to 825 in July and 850 in August, according to the BBC.

SussexWorld has complied a list of flights that have been grounded so far today (Tuesday, August 2) at Gatwick Airport. Picture by Chris J Ratcliffe/Getty Images

This is so ‘passengers experience a more reliable and better standard of service’, Gatwick says.

All information correct at time of publication. Visit www.gatwickairport.com/flights to see the most up-to-date information.

Arrivals across all terminals for Tuesday, August 2 (as of 5pm:)

As of 5pm this evening, no inbound flights have been cancelled at Gatwick Airport

Departures across all terminals for Tuesday, August 2 (as of 5pm:)

5.05pm – Wizz Air flight to Chania – W95741 – DELAYED 6.05pm

5.15pm – easyJet flight to Lisbon – EZY8719 – DELAYED 5.51pm

5.25pm – Wizz Air flight to Palma Mallorca – W95721 – DELAYED 6.20pm

5.40pm – easyJet flight to Krakow – EZY8513 – DELAYED 6.34pm

5.50pm – easyJet flight to Palma Mallorca – EZY8633 – DELAYED 7.25pm

5.50pm – easyJet flight to Rome – EZY8257 – DELAYED 6.45pm

6.25pm – British Airways flight to Paris – BA8103 – DELAYED 7.30pm

6.25pm – Iberia flight to Paris – IB5949 – DELAYED 7.30pm

6.25pm – Vueling flight to Paris – VY6945 – DELAYED 7.30pm

6.30pm – easyJet flight to Belfast Intl – EZY837 – DELAYED 8pm

7.30pm – Wizz Air flight to Vienna – W65701 – DELAYED 8.05pm

7.55pm – Norwegian Air flight to Stockholm – D84460 – DELAYED 9.30pm