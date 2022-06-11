Gatwick Airport: All the cancelled easyJet and Wizz Air flights for Saturday, June 11

EasyJet said about 24 flights a day from Gatwick would be cancelled between Saturday, May 28 and Monday, June 6.
The airline said the cancellations were necessary ‘to provide reliable services over this busy period’.
And it’s not just easyJet which is axing flights from Gatwick, with Wizz Air and British Airways also cancelling a number of flights in recent days.
SussexWorld has complied a list of flights that have been grounded so far today (Saturday, June 11 for 5pm) at Gatwick Airport.
Gatwick Airport cancellations - across all terminals
01.45am – Wizz Air flight from Tel Aviv – W295726
10.10 – easyJet flight from Nantes – EZY8962
10.15 – British Airways flight from Amsterdam – BA2825
11.00 – easyJet flight from Berlin – EZY8122
11.15 – easyJet flight from Santiago – EZY8590
11.30 – easyJet flight from Belfast International – EZY828
12.05 – easyJet flight from Brindisi – EZY8374
12.25 – easyJet flight from Malaga – EZY8602
12.30 – British Airways flight from Alicante – BA2631
12.40 – easyJet flight from Rome – EZY8252
12.45 – British Airways flight from Nice – BA2623
13.20 – Wizz Air flight from Malaga – W95724A
14.00 – easyJet flight from Belfast International – EZY834
14.20 – easyJet flight from Gibraltar – EZY8902
15.25 – Wizz Air flight from Madrid – W65009C
16.05 – ‘Unknown Foreign’ Wizz Air flight – W98151C
16.25 – easyJet flight from Barcelona – EZY6496
16.30 – Wizz Air flight from Athens – W95746
17.20 – easyJet flight from Rijeka – EZY8112
19.40 – Wizz Air flight from Madrid – W65748C
20.00 – Wizz Air flight from Madrid – W65757C
21.00 – easyJet flight from Nice – EZY6434
22.00 – easyJet flight from Valencia – EZY6500
22.25 – easyJet flight from Montpellier – EZY6586
22.55 – easyJet flight from Toulouse – EZY8340
23.15 – British Airways flight from Malaga – BA2797
