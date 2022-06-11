Gatwick Airport: All the cancelled easyJet and Wizz Air flights for Saturday, June 11

EasyJet said about 24 flights a day from Gatwick would be cancelled between Saturday, May 28 and Monday, June 6.

The airline said the cancellations were necessary ‘to provide reliable services over this busy period’.

And it’s not just easyJet which is axing flights from Gatwick, with Wizz Air and British Airways also cancelling a number of flights in recent days.

SussexWorld has complied a list of easyJet and Wizz Air flights that have been grounded so far today (Saturday, June 11) at Gatwick Airport. Picture by Hollie Adams/Getty Images

SussexWorld has complied a list of flights that have been grounded so far today (Saturday, June 11 for 5pm) at Gatwick Airport.

Gatwick Airport cancellations - across all terminals

01.45am – Wizz Air flight from Tel Aviv – W295726

10.10 – easyJet flight from Nantes – EZY8962

10.15 – British Airways flight from Amsterdam – BA2825

11.00 – easyJet flight from Berlin – EZY8122

11.15 – easyJet flight from Santiago – EZY8590

11.30 – easyJet flight from Belfast International – EZY828

12.05 – easyJet flight from Brindisi – EZY8374

12.25 – easyJet flight from Malaga – EZY8602

12.30 – British Airways flight from Alicante – BA2631

12.40 – easyJet flight from Rome – EZY8252

12.45 – British Airways flight from Nice – BA2623

13.20 – Wizz Air flight from Malaga – W95724A

14.00 – easyJet flight from Belfast International – EZY834

14.20 – easyJet flight from Gibraltar – EZY8902

15.25 – Wizz Air flight from Madrid – W65009C

16.05 – ‘Unknown Foreign’ Wizz Air flight – W98151C

16.25 – easyJet flight from Barcelona – EZY6496

16.30 – Wizz Air flight from Athens – W95746

17.20 – easyJet flight from Rijeka – EZY8112

19.40 – Wizz Air flight from Madrid – W65748C

20.00 – Wizz Air flight from Madrid – W65757C

21.00 – easyJet flight from Nice – EZY6434

22.00 – easyJet flight from Valencia – EZY6500

22.25 – easyJet flight from Montpellier – EZY6586

22.55 – easyJet flight from Toulouse – EZY8340