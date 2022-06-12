Gatwick Airport: All the cancelled easyJet and Wizz Air flights for Sunday, June 12

EasyJet said about 24 flights a day from Gatwick would be cancelled between Saturday, May 28 and Monday, June 6.

The airline said the cancellations were necessary ‘to provide reliable services over this busy period’.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

And it’s not just easyJet which is axing flights from Gatwick, with Wizz Air and British Airways also cancelling a number of flights in recent days.

SussexWorld has complied a list of easyJet and Wizz Air flights that have been grounded so far today (Sunday, June 12) at Gatwick Airport. Picture by Hollie Adams/Getty Images

SussexWorld has complied a list of flights that have been grounded so far today (Sunday, June 12 for 5pm) at Gatwick Airport.

Gatwick Airport cancellations - across all terminals

07.00 – Wizz Air flight from Mikonos – W95744

07.20 – easyJet flight from Amsterdam – EJU8868

08.00 – British Airways flight from New York – BA2272

10.20 – Unknown Foreign Wizz Air flight – W98091

10.45 – easyJet flight from Milan-Malpensa – EZY8194

11.20 – Wizz Air flight from Venice – W65790

11.35 – easyJet flight from Geneva – EZY6580

11.40 – easyJet flight from Montpellier – EZY8054

11.50 – easyJet flight from Mahon – EZY8302

12.40 – British Airways flight from Nice – BA2623

13.10 – easyJet flight from Berlin – EZY8122

15.05 – Wizz Air flight from Madrid – W65009C

15.15 – easyJet flight from Preveza – EZY8368

15.45 – British Airways flight from Athens – BA2831

15.45 – Unknown Foreign Wizz Air flight – W98141

17.45 – easyJet flight from Budapest – EZY8426

17.50 – British Airways flight from Paphos – BA2671

20.00 – Wizz Air flight from Varna – W65757

20.40 – Wizz Air flight from Bourgas – W65755

22.55 – easyJet flight from Munich – EZY8986