Gatwick Airport: All the cancelled easyJet and Wizz Air flights for Sunday, June 12

EasyJet said about 24 flights a day from Gatwick would be cancelled between Saturday, May 28 and Monday, June 6.
The airline said the cancellations were necessary ‘to provide reliable services over this busy period’.
And it’s not just easyJet which is axing flights from Gatwick, with Wizz Air and British Airways also cancelling a number of flights in recent days.
SussexWorld has complied a list of flights that have been grounded so far today (Sunday, June 12 for 5pm) at Gatwick Airport.
Gatwick Airport cancellations - across all terminals
07.00 – Wizz Air flight from Mikonos – W95744
07.20 – easyJet flight from Amsterdam – EJU8868
08.00 – British Airways flight from New York – BA2272
10.20 – Unknown Foreign Wizz Air flight – W98091
10.45 – easyJet flight from Milan-Malpensa – EZY8194
11.20 – Wizz Air flight from Venice – W65790
11.35 – easyJet flight from Geneva – EZY6580
11.40 – easyJet flight from Montpellier – EZY8054
11.50 – easyJet flight from Mahon – EZY8302
12.40 – British Airways flight from Nice – BA2623
13.10 – easyJet flight from Berlin – EZY8122
15.05 – Wizz Air flight from Madrid – W65009C
15.15 – easyJet flight from Preveza – EZY8368
15.45 – British Airways flight from Athens – BA2831
15.45 – Unknown Foreign Wizz Air flight – W98141
17.45 – easyJet flight from Budapest – EZY8426
17.50 – British Airways flight from Paphos – BA2671
20.00 – Wizz Air flight from Varna – W65757
20.40 – Wizz Air flight from Bourgas – W65755
22.55 – easyJet flight from Munich – EZY8986
23.10 – easyJet flight from Bodrum – EZY8836
READ THIS: The latest Gatwick Airport queues update