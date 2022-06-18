Gatwick Airport: All the cancelled easyJet, British Airways and Wizz Air flights for Saturday, June 18

EasyJet said about 24 flights a day from Gatwick would be cancelled between Saturday, May 28 and Monday, June 6.

The airline said the cancellations were necessary ‘to provide reliable services over this busy period’.

And it’s not just easyJet who have been axing flights from Gatwick. Wizz Air and British Airways have also cancelled a number of flights in recent days.

The airport has also announced that it will moderate its rate of growth for July and August by forcing airlines to cancel 4,000 summer flights.

Gatwick believes this action will then allow airlines to fly and manage more predictable and reliable flight programmes for the rest of the peak school summer holiday period.

The airport is ‘temporarily moderating’ the number of summer flights from 900 flights a day to 825 in July and 850 in August, according to the BBC.

This is so ‘passengers experience a more reliable and better standard of service’, Gatwick says.

SussexWorld has complied a list of flights that have been grounded so far today (Saturday, June 18) at Gatwick Airport.

Departures

BA 9.25am to Venice BA2580 – enquire with airline

BA 9.45am to Barcelone BA8065 – enquire with airline

easyJet 10.30am to Belfast Intl EZY833 – enquire with airline

easyJet 11.45am to Hurghada EZY8861 – enquire with airline

easyJet 1pm to Sofia EZY6537 – enquire with airline

BA 1.20pm to Tenerife BA2702 – enquire with airline

easyJet 2.20pm to Amsterdam EJU8873 – enquire with airline

easyJet 2.40pm to Funchal EZY8137 – enquire with airline

easyJet 2.45pm to Lyon EJU8415 – enquire with airline

Arrivals

easyJet 10.10am from Nantes EZY8962 – cancelled

BA 10.50am from Bordeaux BA2787 – cancelled

BA 12.30pm from Alicante BA2631 – cancelled

easyJet 12.40pm from Bastia EZY6426- cancelled

Wizz Air 1.10pm from ‘Unknown foreign’ W98141 – cancelled

Wizz Air 1.20pm from Malaga W95724A – cancelled

easyJet 1.30pm from Bologna EZY8990 – cancelled

easyJet 1.45 from Amsterdam EJU8872 – cancelled

easyJet 1.50 from Kalamata EZY8382 – cancelled

easyJet 2pm from Belfast Int EZY834 – cancelled