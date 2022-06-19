Gatwick Airport: All the cancelled easyJet, British Airways and Wizz Air flights for Sunday, June 19

EasyJet said about 24 flights a day from Gatwick would be cancelled between Saturday, May 28 and Monday, June 6.

The airline said the cancellations were necessary ‘to provide reliable services over this busy period’.

And it’s not just easyJet who have been axing flights from Gatwick. Wizz Air and British Airways have also cancelled a number of flights in recent days.

The airport has also announced that it will moderate its rate of growth for July and August by forcing airlines to cancel 4,000 summer flights.

Gatwick believes this action will then allow airlines to fly and manage more predictable and reliable flight programmes for the rest of the peak school summer holiday period.

The airport is ‘temporarily moderating’ the number of summer flights from 900 flights a day to 825 in July and 850 in August, according to the BBC.

This is so ‘passengers experience a more reliable and better standard of service’, Gatwick says.

SussexWorld has complied a list of flights that have been grounded so far today (Sunday, June 19) at Gatwick Airport.

Arrivals

easyJet 9.10am from Faro EJU8916 – cancelled

BA 10.10am from Orlando BA5832 – cancelled

easyJet 10.40am from Nice EZY8350 – cancelled

BA 10.45am from Amsterdam BA2825 – cancelled

easyJet 10.45am from Milan-Malpensa EZY8194 – cancelled

easyJet 11am from Bilbao EZY8022 – cancelled

easyJet 11.50am from Mahon EZY8302 – cancelled

easyJet 12.10pm from Murcia EZY8550 – cancelled

easyJet 12.15pm Marseille EZY8724 - cancelled

Departures

easyJet 9.50am to Faro EJU8915 – enquire with airline

easyJet 12pm to Budapest EZY8425 – enquire with airline

easyJet 2.55pm to Marrakech EZY8895 – enquire with airline

easyJet 4.05pm to Limoges EZY6457 – enquire with airline