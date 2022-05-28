Gatwick Airport: All the cancelled easyJet flights for Saturday, May 28

Holidaymakers attempting to jet off from Gatwick Airport on an easyJet flight this half-term have been hit by a swathe of cancellations.

By Matt Pole
Saturday, 28th May 2022, 11:13 am
Updated Saturday, 28th May 2022, 11:17 am

The airline said about 24 flights a day from Gatwick would be cancelled between Saturday, May 28 and Monday, June 6.

EasyJet said the cancellations were necessary ‘to provide reliable services over this busy period’.

SussexWorld has complied a list of flights that have been grounded so far today (Saturday, May 28) at Gatwick Airport.

SussexWorld has complied a list of flights that have been grounded so far today (Saturday, May 28) at Gatwick Airport. Picture by Hollie Adams/Getty Images

Gatwick cancellations - across all terminals (from 11am)

11am – easyJet flight to Cologne – EZY8530

11.20am – easyJet flight to Copenhagen – EZY8266

11.20am – easyJet flight to Munich – EZY8982

11.35am – easyJet flight to Milan-Bergamo – EZY8180

11.45am – easyJet flight to Milan-Linate – EZY8202

11.50am – easyJet flight to Seville – EZY8176

12.20pm – easyJet flight to Bordeaux – EZY6452

12.30pm – easyJet flight to Prague – EZY8998

12.55pm – easyJet flight to Budapest – EZY8424

1.50pm – easyJet flight to Reykjavik – KEF – EZY8508

6.40pm – easyJet flight to Barcelona – EZY8576

9.50pm – easyJet flight to Belfast City – EZY704

10.40pm – easyJet flight to Seville – EZY8172

10.50pm – easyJet flight to Milan-Malpensa – EZY8196

11pm – easyJet flight to Funchal – EZY8136

11.05pm – easyJet flight to Cagliari – EZY8312

11.20pm – easyJet flight to Almeria – EZY8164

11.25pm – easyJet flight to Agadir – EZY8150

