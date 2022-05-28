Gatwick Airport: All the cancelled easyJet flights for Saturday, May 28

The airline said about 24 flights a day from Gatwick would be cancelled between Saturday, May 28 and Monday, June 6.
EasyJet said the cancellations were necessary ‘to provide reliable services over this busy period’.
SussexWorld has complied a list of flights that have been grounded so far today (Saturday, May 28) at Gatwick Airport.
Gatwick cancellations - across all terminals (from 11am)
11am – easyJet flight to Cologne – EZY8530
11.20am – easyJet flight to Copenhagen – EZY8266
11.20am – easyJet flight to Munich – EZY8982
11.35am – easyJet flight to Milan-Bergamo – EZY8180
11.45am – easyJet flight to Milan-Linate – EZY8202
11.50am – easyJet flight to Seville – EZY8176
12.20pm – easyJet flight to Bordeaux – EZY6452
12.30pm – easyJet flight to Prague – EZY8998
12.55pm – easyJet flight to Budapest – EZY8424
1.50pm – easyJet flight to Reykjavik – KEF – EZY8508
6.40pm – easyJet flight to Barcelona – EZY8576
9.50pm – easyJet flight to Belfast City – EZY704
10.40pm – easyJet flight to Seville – EZY8172
10.50pm – easyJet flight to Milan-Malpensa – EZY8196
11pm – easyJet flight to Funchal – EZY8136
11.05pm – easyJet flight to Cagliari – EZY8312
11.20pm – easyJet flight to Almeria – EZY8164
11.25pm – easyJet flight to Agadir – EZY8150
