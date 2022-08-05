Gatwick Airport: All the latest cancelled and delayed easyJet, British Airways, Vueling and Wizz Air flights for Friday, August 5

Passengers travelling to and from Gatwick Airport have been hit by a swathe of cancellations and delays in recent weeks.

By Sam Pole
Friday, 5th August 2022, 10:00 am

The airport announced it will moderate its rate of growth for July and August by forcing airlines to cancel 4,000 summer flights.

Gatwick believes this action will then allow airlines to fly and manage more predictable and reliable flight programmes for the rest of the peak school summer holiday period.

The airport is ‘temporarily moderating’ the number of summer flights from 900 flights a day to 825 in July and 850 in August, according to the BBC.

SussexWorld has complied a list of flights that have been grounded so far today (Thursday, August 4) at Gatwick Airport. Picture by Chris J Ratcliffe/Getty Images

This is so ‘passengers experience a more reliable and better standard of service’, Gatwick says.

SussexWorld has complied a list of flights that have been grounded and delayed so far today (Wednesday, August 3) at Gatwick Airport.

All information correct at time of publication. Visit www.gatwickairport.com/flights to see the most up-to-date information.

READ THIS: Flight delays and cancellations - Can I claim compensation? What can I claim for? How can I claim compensation?

Gatwick Airport ranked among Europe's ten worst airports for delays in July 2022, according to new data

Gatwick Airport looks to attract new industries and jobs and secure long-term prosperity by promoting region's economic identity

Arrivals across all terminals for Friday, August 5 (as of 10am:)

As of 10am this morning, no inbound flights have been cancelled at Gatwick Airport

Departures across all terminals for Friday, August 5 (as of 10am:)

10am – Emirates flight to Dubai – EK012ENQUIRE AIRLINE

10am – Qantas flight to Dubai – QF8012 ENQUIRE AIRLINE

10.35am – Wizz Air flight to Vienna – W65703DELAYED 11.10am

10.55am – Aer Lingus flight to Irl West Knock – EI911DELAYED 11.17am

11am – American Airlines flight to Orlando – AA6206DELAYED 12.15pm

11am – British Airways flight to Orlando – BA2037 DELAYED 12.15pm

11am – Iberia flight to Orlando – IB4679DELAYED 12.15pm

11.10am – Wizz Air flight to Larnaca – W95749 DELAYED 2.10pm

11.30am – Wizz Air flight to Rome – W65781DELAYED 12.40pm

11.35am – easyJet flight to Barcelona – EZY8573DELAYED 12pm

12pm – Tap Portugal flight to Porto – TP1331DELAYED 1.10pm

1pm – British Airways flight to Paris – BA8105 DELAYED 1.30pm

1pm – Iberia flight to Paris – IB5951DELAYED 1.30pm

1pm – Vueling flight to Paris – VY6947 DELAYED 1.30pm

1.15pm – easyJet flight to Verona – EZY8449DELAYED 1.55pm

2.10pm – Wizz Air flight to Tel Aviv – W95751 ENQUIRE AIRLINE

Gatwick AirportWizz AirBritish AirwaysPassengersBBC