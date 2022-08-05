The airport announced it will moderate its rate of growth for July and August by forcing airlines to cancel 4,000 summer flights.
Gatwick believes this action will then allow airlines to fly and manage more predictable and reliable flight programmes for the rest of the peak school summer holiday period.
The airport is ‘temporarily moderating’ the number of summer flights from 900 flights a day to 825 in July and 850 in August, according to the BBC.
This is so ‘passengers experience a more reliable and better standard of service’, Gatwick says.
SussexWorld has complied a list of flights that have been grounded and delayed so far today (Wednesday, August 3) at Gatwick Airport.
All information correct at time of publication. Visit www.gatwickairport.com/flights to see the most up-to-date information.
Arrivals across all terminals for Friday, August 5 (as of 10am:)
As of 10am this morning, no inbound flights have been cancelled at Gatwick Airport
Departures across all terminals for Friday, August 5 (as of 10am:)
10am – Emirates flight to Dubai – EK012 – ENQUIRE AIRLINE
10am – Qantas flight to Dubai – QF8012 – ENQUIRE AIRLINE
10.35am – Wizz Air flight to Vienna – W65703 – DELAYED 11.10am
10.55am – Aer Lingus flight to Irl West Knock – EI911 – DELAYED 11.17am
11am – American Airlines flight to Orlando – AA6206 – DELAYED 12.15pm
11am – British Airways flight to Orlando – BA2037 – DELAYED 12.15pm
11am – Iberia flight to Orlando – IB4679 – DELAYED 12.15pm
11.10am – Wizz Air flight to Larnaca – W95749 – DELAYED 2.10pm
11.30am – Wizz Air flight to Rome – W65781 – DELAYED 12.40pm
11.35am – easyJet flight to Barcelona – EZY8573 – DELAYED 12pm
12pm – Tap Portugal flight to Porto – TP1331 – DELAYED 1.10pm
1pm – British Airways flight to Paris – BA8105 – DELAYED 1.30pm
1pm – Iberia flight to Paris – IB5951 – DELAYED 1.30pm
1pm – Vueling flight to Paris – VY6947 – DELAYED 1.30pm
1.15pm – easyJet flight to Verona – EZY8449 – DELAYED 1.55pm
2.10pm – Wizz Air flight to Tel Aviv – W95751 – ENQUIRE AIRLINE