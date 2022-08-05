The airport announced it will moderate its rate of growth for July and August by forcing airlines to cancel 4,000 summer flights.

Gatwick believes this action will then allow airlines to fly and manage more predictable and reliable flight programmes for the rest of the peak school summer holiday period.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The airport is ‘temporarily moderating’ the number of summer flights from 900 flights a day to 825 in July and 850 in August, according to the BBC.

SussexWorld has complied a list of flights that have been grounded so far today (Thursday, August 4) at Gatwick Airport. Picture by Chris J Ratcliffe/Getty Images

This is so ‘passengers experience a more reliable and better standard of service’, Gatwick says.

SussexWorld has complied a list of flights that have been grounded and delayed so far today (Wednesday, August 3) at Gatwick Airport.

All information correct at time of publication. Visit www.gatwickairport.com/flights to see the most up-to-date information.

Arrivals across all terminals for Friday, August 5 (as of 10am:)

As of 10am this morning, no inbound flights have been cancelled at Gatwick Airport

Departures across all terminals for Friday, August 5 (as of 10am:)

10am – Emirates flight to Dubai – EK012 – ENQUIRE AIRLINE

10am – Qantas flight to Dubai – QF8012 – ENQUIRE AIRLINE

10.35am – Wizz Air flight to Vienna – W65703 – DELAYED 11.10am

10.55am – Aer Lingus flight to Irl West Knock – EI911 – DELAYED 11.17am

11am – American Airlines flight to Orlando – AA6206 – DELAYED 12.15pm

11am – British Airways flight to Orlando – BA2037 – DELAYED 12.15pm

11am – Iberia flight to Orlando – IB4679 – DELAYED 12.15pm

11.10am – Wizz Air flight to Larnaca – W95749 – DELAYED 2.10pm

11.30am – Wizz Air flight to Rome – W65781 – DELAYED 12.40pm

11.35am – easyJet flight to Barcelona – EZY8573 – DELAYED 12pm

12pm – Tap Portugal flight to Porto – TP1331 – DELAYED 1.10pm

1pm – British Airways flight to Paris – BA8105 – DELAYED 1.30pm

1pm – Iberia flight to Paris – IB5951 – DELAYED 1.30pm

1pm – Vueling flight to Paris – VY6947 – DELAYED 1.30pm

1.15pm – easyJet flight to Verona – EZY8449 – DELAYED 1.55pm