Gatwick Airport, Brighton, Worthing and Horsham amongst train routes affected for four days by rail work
From May 13 to May 17, Southern Rail will be carrying out engineering work that will affect some routes.
The list of routes affected are: Southern between London Victoria, Gatwick Airport, Horsham, Brighton and Worthing.
The Engineering work is taking place between Purley and Horley via Redhill.
From 23:45 (Monday to Thursday) until 05:00 each morning, trains will be diverted between Purley and Gatwick Airport and will not call at stations via Redhill.
Replacement buses will run between East Croydon, Purley and Horley and Gatwick Airport via Redhill.
