Gatwick Airport, Brighton, Worthing and Horsham amongst train routes affected for four days by rail work

A number of routes will be affected by the planned engineering works.

From May 13 to May 17, Southern Rail will be carrying out engineering work that will affect some routes.

The list of routes affected are: Southern between London Victoria, Gatwick Airport, Horsham, Brighton and Worthing.

The Engineering work is taking place between Purley and Horley via Redhill.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

From 23:45 (Monday to Thursday) until 05:00 each morning, trains will be diverted between Purley and Gatwick Airport and will not call at stations via Redhill.