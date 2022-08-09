Gatwick Airport: Delivery van driver hospitalised with ‘serious injuries’ after collision involving car and tree

A delivery driver has been hospitalised with ‘serious injuries’ following a collision with a car and a tree near Gatwick Airport this (Tuesday, August 9) morning.

By Matt Pole
Tuesday, 9th August 2022, 12:00 pm
Updated Tuesday, 9th August 2022, 5:41 pm

The van hit the tree after colliding with a black Ford Focus. The driver and passengers travelling in the car were unharmed.

A Sussex Police spokesperson said: “Police responded to a report of a collision near Gatwick Airport, at about 10.05am on Tuesday (August 9).

“Officers attended the scene on the Welcome Roundabout at Airport Way to find a van had collided with a tree after first colliding with a black Ford Focus.

A delivery van has crashed into a tree by the South Terminal roundabout at Gatwick Airport. Picture by Jeremy Glew-Deval

READ THIS: Plans for 10,000 new Ifield homes: Meeting to be held tonight

The Crawley Festival 2022 supports new charity for this summer’s fundraiser

Up-and-coming Crawley band excited to headline popular Brighton venue

“The driver of the van suffered serious injuries and was taken to hospital. The group travelling in the Focus were unharmed.

“The roundabout was shut whilst the vehicles were recovered, and debris was cleared. It was later re-opened.

“Anyone who has any information or dashcam footage in relation to the collision, can email [email protected], quoting serial 443 of 09/08.”

Gatwick AirportPoliceSussex Police