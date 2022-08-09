Gatwick Airport: Delivery van driver hospitalised with ‘serious injuries’ after collision involving car and tree

The van hit the tree after colliding with a black Ford Focus. The driver and passengers travelling in the car were unharmed.

A Sussex Police spokesperson said: “Police responded to a report of a collision near Gatwick Airport, at about 10.05am on Tuesday (August 9).

“Officers attended the scene on the Welcome Roundabout at Airport Way to find a van had collided with a tree after first colliding with a black Ford Focus.

A delivery van has crashed into a tree by the South Terminal roundabout at Gatwick Airport. Picture by Jeremy Glew-Deval

“The driver of the van suffered serious injuries and was taken to hospital. The group travelling in the Focus were unharmed.

“The roundabout was shut whilst the vehicles were recovered, and debris was cleared. It was later re-opened.