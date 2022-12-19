The flight, from Toulouse, was diverted to London Stansted where the passengers disembarked. An easyJet spokesperson said: “easyJet can confirm that flight EZY8336 from Toulouse to London Gatwick today was unable to land due to winds gusting outside the limits of the aircraft and diverted to London Stansted, where passengers disembarked normally and are being provided with onward transfers to London Gatwick.