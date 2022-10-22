Edit Account-Sign Out
Gatwick Airport gives half term travel update

Gatwick Airport has given an update on how it is coping as people fly off for the half term holidays.

By Jacob Panons
4 minutes ago
Updated 22nd Oct 2022, 12:10pm

A spokesperson from the airport said: “The summer was incredibly busy, and we took steps to provide more certainty for passengers, including recruiting more than 400 new security staff, so we are well resourced for half term and beyond. It’s great to see our departure lounges busy again with people eager to jet off and enjoy our fantastic range of destinations across Europe and further afield.”

The spokesperson had also described the current operation as ‘very much business as usual’.

Advertisement

Hide Ad

