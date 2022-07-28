The virtual interline agreement, powered by Dohop, will provide over 600 weekly connections to Norse’s transatlantic services at key international hubs Oslo, London, Berlin, New York, Fort Lauderdale, Orlando and Los Angeles.

The partnership with easyJet will provide customers with an extensive range of European destinations that connect with Norse’s flights from Gatwick to New York JFK, Berlin to New York JFK and Berlin to Los Angeles.

From Oslo, Norse’s partnership with Norwegian will allow customers to book flights to domestic, Scandinavian and European destinations with connections onto Norse’s services to New York JFK, Fort Lauderdale, Los Angeles and Orlando.

Norse Atlantic Airways has announce that from today (Thursday, July 28) customers looking to explore the world for less will have access to even greater choice and convenience as the airlines launches its connectivity partnership with easyJet, Norwegian and Spirit Airlines

Partnering with Spirit Airlines will provide even greater choice for customers looking to travel to the U.S. as new destinations such as Las Vegas, Dallas, Nashville and Salt Lake City become accessible via Fort Lauderdale, Orlando and Los Angeles.

Bjorn Tore Larsen, CEO Norse Atlantic Airways, said: “Since the launch of Norse Atlantic Airways we have made long haul transatlantic travel available to all thanks to our affordable fares and exciting destinations.

“Customers can now explore further and connect onto the services of our partner airlines across Europe and the U.S.

“These agreements will further boost transatlantic travel which will benefit local tourism and businesses on both sides of the Atlantic.”

Norse is in talks with other airline partners who will join the booking platform soon. They will announce further agreements in due course.

Customers can book connecting flights with partner airlines Norwegian and Spirit Airlines on Norse’s own platform, powered by Dohop, at https://connections.flynorse.com.

Connections will also be available via major metasearch engines in the coming days.

UK and European customers who want to connect onto easyJet can book on Worldwide by visiting https://worldwide.easyjet.com or via Norse’s own platform at https://connections.flynorse.com.

Sarah Hanan, commercial director at Dohop, added: “We’re thrilled to have a new, innovative, and forward-thinking transatlantic carrier such as Norse Atlantic Airways among our platform hosts.

“This new platform will enable Norse Atlantic Airways to easily build new partnerships with airlines across the world, facilitate growth and new commercial opportunities, and offer complex itineraries across Europe and North America to their passengers.”

These partnerships will not impact Norse’s punctuality, asset utilisation, or operating model. Norse will not hold flights for connecting passengers. Connections are subject to up to a two-and-a-half hour 'Minimum Connection Time,' depending on route, affording customers ample time to transfer between flights and terminals.

Customers will need to pass through customs and re-check their own baggage before a connecting flight. Should a passenger miss a connecting flight, Dohop will transfer them to the next available flight.

Norse offers two cabin choices, Economy and Premium. Passengers can choose from a simple range of fares, Light, Classic and Plus.

Light fares represent Norse’s value option while Plus fares include the maximum baggage allowance, two meal services, and increased ticket flexibility.

The Boeing 787 Dreamliner cabin offers passengers a comfortable travel experience with each seat including a personal state of the art entertainment experience.