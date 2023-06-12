Sussex Police have urged passengers to check their bags and cases for items which are prohibited before they pass through Gatwick Airport this summer.

When such items are found in baggage it may delay the passenger on their journey through the airport.

Gatwick staff continue to find items that cannot be carried in hand luggage.

These can include small multi-tools with a locking blade, or small knives used in camping or for outdoor activities, where the blade locks.

Meanwhile there are also items that may be legal in other countries are not legal to possess in the UK, such as incapacitant sprays or pepper spray.

Possessing these items is an offence that could lead to a criminal conviction and to the item being confiscated and destroyed.

Passengers should check their bags before travelling to the airport to avoid bringing any prohibited items into the airport itself.

Chief Inspector Chris Veale said: “We continue to see passengers in possession of items that could constitute an offence in the UK.

“All passengers using Gatwick Airport are reminded of the need to check their bags and cases for any items that may be prohibited. A thorough check before leaving home may prevent a Police intervention at the start of a persons holiday.

“This is especially relevant where some bags may not have used for air travel over winter months, or people are using the same bags they have used at work, where such items may be required for their occupation.

“UK legislation is very clear that the public should not be in possession of items classified as offensive weapons and bladed articles, in particular any item that has a locking blade of any description, this includes multi-tools and knives used for camping or outdoor activities.

“Travelling passengers from overseas should ensure that any items that may be legal elsewhere in the world, such as pepper or incapacitant sprays, are not brought to the airport for return travel. Possession of these items will constitute an offence and may result in a criminal conviction as well as confiscation and destruction of the item.

“If people are uncertain about what can and cannot be taken through the airport they can contact their airline when booking and checking in or check the airport website.”

Cyrus Dana, head of security, London Gatwick Airport, said: "It can be easy to forget about a prohibited item in luggage or to think it is ok, perhaps because you're an international passenger from a country where it may be legal to carry.